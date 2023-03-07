Rogersville man charged with negligent shooting to death of teen





ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) – A Rogersville man has been charged with negligently shooting and killing a teenager on Friday night. Court records indicate that 23-year-old Tyler Tennis has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated and armed criminal action. According to one likely explanation, a Webster County deputy was dispatched to a home on Timber Meadows Drive in response to a call that a person had been shot in the face. When the deputy arrived at the scene, other first responders rendered aid to the victim, and Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole cleared the scene and retrieved the gun. Authorities conducted a breathalyzer test on Tennis and the result was a .092. Tennis told authorities he had seven beers all day before the shooting. Later that night, while in the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Tennis told authorities that he, the victim and a woman who was with them were packing guns to go shooting on the Olga River. According to court documents, Tennis told investigators they had two of his father’s guns and looked at them, then they put those guns back, and Tennis pulled out his gun, not knowing if it was loaded or not. Tennis stated that he usually did not keep his gun loaded. Tennis said he was lying on his bed in his room and the teen was on the floor. Tennis told detectives that he cocked the gun back and as soon as he released it, it went off. After the shooting, Tennis said he was going to tell his mother, who was in the bath at the time. Tennis then called 911 and went back to the room to check for pulse and begin CPR until Sheriff Cole showed up a few minutes later. Speaking to Tennis near the end of the interview, the detective explained that drinking and handling a firearm is a crime and that the area of ​​the Olga River where they were going to shoot was not open to the public. When asked if there was anything else the detective needed to know, Tennis replied that this was a complete accident. According to court records, tennis is not allowed within 300 feet of the victim’s family, alcohol is not allowed to be consumed, and contact with the victim’s family is not allowed. He is being held at the Webster County Jail on $20,000 bond. Send an email to report a correction or typo digital [email protected] Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

