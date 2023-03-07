Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro boys hockey teams





FIRST TEAM FIND BRINK Maple Grove, forward, senior “A dynamic wing forward who can break open a game at any time,” said Crimson coach Todd Bergland. “Has tremendous speed and incredible edges that are very hard to knock off the puck.” Brings 31 goals and 37 assists to the Class 2A tournament. College Plan: Wisconsin CHESLOCK Rogers, defense, senior Beast of a player. Stands 6-3 and weighs 205 pounds. Or as Royals coach Dave Brown said, “He skates like a 150-pounder and plays like a 230-pounder.” He added 26 assists and four goals to lead Rogers to a second consecutive Section 5 championship game. College Plan: St. Thomas . JAKE FISHER Cretin-Derham Hall, forward, senior Improved skating and confidence helped shape Fisher into a 200-foot player. Buried six of his team-best 34 goals in the Section 3 playoffs, including the game-winner in the Championship. Top forward on a Raiders team back in the Class 2A tournament. College Plan: Northern Michigan WILL INGEMANN Wayzata, goalkeeper, senior Named Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, the first goalkeeper in the history of the award, which began in 1985. Finished 18-7-2 and allowed only 1.38 goals per game. Stopped 94% of shots and knocked out six opponents. Excellent agility, mobility and mentality. College Plan: St. Thomas JOHANNES STOUT Minnetonka, defense, junior Big reason the Skippers are the top seed in this week’s Class 2A Tournament. Smooth and smart. Registers great minutes on the blue line. Handles the puck with a combination of skill and a low panic point. Contributed five goals and 17 assists. College Plan: Minnesota Duluth GAVYN THORESON Andover, attacker, senior Leads the defending Class 2A champions with 90 points on 36 goals and 54 assists. Posted 11 assists in three playoff games. Has taken his playing and leadership skills to the next level this season. Plays a wide open game and beats opponents with his speed. College Plan: St. Cloud State SECOND TEAM Cooper Conway, Andover, striker, senior: Remarkable shot led to scoring explosion. Totaled 45 goals (and counting) this season. College Plan: Colorado College Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen, goalkeeper, junior: Stopped the Storm to the brink of the state tournament. Went 17-4, stopped 94% of shots, allowed 1.12 goals per game with nine shutouts. College plan: undecided Simon Houge, Cretin-Derham Hall, defense, senior: Breakout machine leads the Raiders with 33 assists. Shines in all situations. College Plan: Air Force Liam Hupka, Minnetonka, defense, senior: A captain and a leader. Excellent visibility and anticipation of the game. Four goals and 17 assists this season. College plan: undecided Jackson Nevers, Edina, striker, junior: The Hornets’ bike can defeat opponents using its power or its ability. Has 19 goals and 19 assists. College Plan: Minnesota Sam Ranallo, Rogers, forward, senior: The Royals’ main offensive gear led the team in goals (24) and assists (36). College plan: undecided THIRD TEAM Forward Hagen Burrows, Minnetonka, junior; Tommy Cronin, St. Thomas Academy, senior; Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake, junior; Drew Stewart, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, junior; Jordan Ronn, Champlin Park, senior. Defense Tyler Lafferty, Lakeville South, elder; Logan Opgrand, Eastview, elder; Eddie Revenig, Edina, junior. Keepers Robbie Clarkowski, Edina, senior; Jay Svaren, Eastview, senior. How the team was chosen: The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from coaches in the metropolitan area, conversations with a panel of coaches, and staff observations.

