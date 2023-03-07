Sports
From ODI World Cup to Asian Games, here are the best sporting events from March to December 2023
The sporting world will witness several top sporting events in 2023, including the ICC ODI World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, among others. In addition to cricket and football, the world of sports also hosts exciting events in other disciplines. While the year has already seen several exciting matchups in the year so far, here’s a look at the highly anticipated sporting events, scheduled for March to December 2023.
March 2023
- F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – March 5
- England Open – March 14-19
- F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 – March 19
- Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 – March 4-26
- IPL 2023 – March 31 – May 21
- Australian Tour of India 2023 – Feb 9 – Mar 22
April 2023
- F1 Australian Grand Prix – April 2
- Masters Tournament (Golf) – April 3-9
- BWF Thomas & Uber Cup – April 28 – May 5
- F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan – April 30
May 2023
- F1 Miami Grand Prix – May 7
- BWF Sudirman Cup Final – May 14-21
- ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final – May 20-28
- F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – May 21
- French Open – May 28 June 11
- F1 Monaco Grand Prix – May 28
June 2023
- 2023 NBA Finals – June 1-18
- Spanish Grand Prix – June 4
- Canadian Grand Prix F1 – June 18
- AFC Asian Cup – June 16 July 16
- CONCACAF Gold Cup – June 26 July 16
July 2023
- F1 Austrian Grand Prix – July 2
- Wimbledon – July 3 – 16
- F1 British Grand Prix 2023 – July 9
- 20th FINA World Championship – July 14-30
- FIFAWomens World Cup – July 20 – August 20
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – July 23
- World Archery Championships – July 31 – August 6
- F1 Belgian Grand Prix – July 30
August 2023
- ISSF World Championship, August 14 – September 3
- BWF World Championships, August 20-27
- F1 Dutch Grand Prix, August 27
- US Open – August 28 – September 10
- World Athletics Championships – August 19 – 27
September 2023
- IWF World Championships – September 2–17
- F1 Italian Grand Prix – September 3
- World Wrestling Championships – September 16, 24
- Diamond League Final – September 16-17
- Singapore F1 Grand Prix – September 17
- Asian Games – September 23 October 8
- F1 Japanese Grand Prix – September 24
October 2023
- 2023 ICC ODI World Cup – October November
- Qatar F1 Grand Prix – October 8
- US F1 Grand Prix – October 22
- F1 Grand Prix of Mexico – October 29
November 2023
- F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – November 5
- Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix – November 18
- Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix – November 26
December 2023
- World Tour Finals – December 13-17
|
