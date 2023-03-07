From ODI World Cup to Asian Games, here are the best sporting events from March to December 2023





The sporting world will witness several top sporting events in 2023, including the ICC ODI World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, among others. In addition to cricket and football, the world of sports also hosts exciting events in other disciplines. While the year has already seen several exciting matchups in the year so far, here’s a look at the highly anticipated sporting events, scheduled for March to December 2023. March 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – March 5

England Open – March 14-19

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 – March 19

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 – March 4-26

IPL 2023 – March 31 – May 21

Australian Tour of India 2023 – Feb 9 – Mar 22 April 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix – April 2

Masters Tournament (Golf) – April 3-9

BWF Thomas & Uber Cup – April 28 – May 5

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan – April 30 May 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix – May 7

BWF Sudirman Cup Final – May 14-21

ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final – May 20-28

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – May 21

French Open – May 28 June 11

F1 Monaco Grand Prix – May 28 June 2023 2023 NBA Finals – June 1-18

Spanish Grand Prix – June 4

Canadian Grand Prix F1 – June 18

AFC Asian Cup – June 16 July 16

CONCACAF Gold Cup – June 26 July 16 July 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix – July 2

Wimbledon – July 3 – 16

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 – July 9

20th FINA World Championship – July 14-30

FIFAWomens World Cup – July 20 – August 20

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – July 23

World Archery Championships – July 31 – August 6

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – July 30 August 2023 ISSF World Championship, August 14 – September 3

BWF World Championships, August 20-27

F1 Dutch Grand Prix, August 27

US Open – August 28 – September 10

World Athletics Championships – August 19 – 27 September 2023 IWF World Championships – September 2–17

F1 Italian Grand Prix – September 3

World Wrestling Championships – September 16, 24

Diamond League Final – September 16-17

Singapore F1 Grand Prix – September 17

Asian Games – September 23 October 8

F1 Japanese Grand Prix – September 24 October 2023 2023 ICC ODI World Cup – October November

Qatar F1 Grand Prix – October 8

US F1 Grand Prix – October 22

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico – October 29 November 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – November 5

Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix – November 18

Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix – November 26 December 2023 World Tour Finals – December 13-17

