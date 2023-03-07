Wildcats Sweep Sooners 4-0 – University of Arizona Athletics





NORMAN, Oklahoma – In a nationally streamed game on ESPN+, the #17 Wildcats won the #38 Sooners 4-0 in Oklahoma on Monday, March 6 under the lights. The two teams faced each other nine days ago in the Blue Gray Semifinal, in which Arizona advanced despite losing the double point. Once again, the Wildcats proved victorious against the Big 12 school, posting dominant performances in both doubles and singles to take home the double and three consecutive singles wins. “The difference is we worked hard in our doubles, and I think our guys came out and were the more aggressive team and they weren’t a few weeks ago,” said head coach Clancy shields . “We need to play fast and free and play aggressively, and when we do that we’re a pretty good team.” Gustavus Strom And Herman Hoeyeraal rushed through their match with two doubles against Alex Martinez and Luis Alvarez, beating them 6-1. Nick Lagaev And Colton Smith took the point on three doubles beating Siphos Montsi and Jordan Hasson 6-3. It was a loaded singles lineup with just two repeat matchups from a week ago, #88 Smith vs. #121 Martinez on one singles and Jay friend vs. Alvarez, both freshmen, on six basehits. The first to finish in singles was #117 Hoeyeraal with a big serve and a great forehand to beat #71 Nathan Han. The Norwegian handed Han his second loss this spring after winning the first set 6-4, then allowed just one game to win the second 6-1. Smith crossed his match against Martinez, winning 6–2 in both sets. The Wildcat also defeated the Sooner in straight sets at Blue Gray. Strom defeated Montsi 6-4, 6-1 on three hits to clinch the game for Arizona, who is now trailing only in the series between the two teams. The Wildcats have an overall record of 11-3 and are even down 2-2 after the OU sweep. The team heads two hours north to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to face the hurricane for the first time on Wednesday, March 8 at 5 p.m. MT. Results #17 University of Arizona 4, #38 OU 0 Singles competition

1. #88 Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. #121 Alex Martinez (OU) 6-2, 6-2

2. #118 Jordan Hasson (OU) vs. #45 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) 3-6, 4-5, unv.

3. Gustavus Strom (ARIZ) def. Siphos Montsi (OU) 6-4, 6-1

4. #117 Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) def. #71 Nathan Han (OR) 6-4, 6-1

5. Baptiste Anselmo (OU) vs. #110 Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) 6-3, 1-6, sub.

6. Luis Alvarez (OU) vs. Jay friend (ARIZ) 4-6, 6-2, part.

Order of Finish: 2, 3 Doubles competition

1. Baptiste Anselmo/Nathan Han (OU) vs. Jonas Ziverts / Jay friend (ARIZ) 3-5, vn.

2. Gustavus Strom / Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) def. Alex Martinez/Luis Alvarez (OU) 6-1

3. Colton Smith / Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) def. Siphos Montsi/Jordan Hasson (OU) 6-3

Order of finish: 4, 1, 3

