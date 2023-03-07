Racial and cultural shifts in English cricket are inevitable, says leading sports lawyer

LONDON: According to a leading sports advocate, a shift to an on-or-off attitude towards efforts to tackle racism in English cricket is inevitable.

As a tribunal involving the Yorkshire County Cricket Club continues this week, Yasin Patel, a renowned legal expert in the sports, media and entertainment sector, told Arab News he believes the outcome of the hearing has the potential to bring positive results. bring about changes in sport. .

Yorkshire CCC and a number of individuals, including former England player Gary Ballance, have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following an investigation into the clubs handling racism complaints from former player Azeem Rafiq.

Pakistan-born off-spinner Rafiq first made accusations of racism and bullying in September 2020. They related to his two spells with Yorkshire, from 2008 to 2014 and 2016 to 2018.

Michael Vaughan, a former England and Yorkshire captain, will testify this week at the London hearing, which continues until March 9. He denies allegations made against him by Rafiq of racism during his time as leader of Yorkshire.

The hearing is seen as a touchpaper moment for the English game and inclusivity, especially among the UK’s South Asian community.

Asked about the outcome of the tribunal, Patel told Arab News: All guilty parties will have to participate in educational programs, which inform them about discrimination and racism, so that this does not happen again.

If Vaughan, who retired from gaming and has recently worked as a commentator for several broadcasters, is found guilty of using racial slurs as alleged, Patel says it would be very difficult for him to find work in the game.

In light of what happened here, would you want him to work for you? Patel asked.

The much awaited and delayed report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket will be published soon. Patel believes it could reveal that the Yorkshire case is just the tip of the iceberg.

It could have implications for the game, not just in England, he said, where it is expected to expose thousands of cases of racism and discrimination, but around the world, especially in predominantly white cricketing countries like Australia, which is also being haunted. by similar allegations.

Patel said the report will help draw the line between embedded institutional racism and day-to-day discrimination while highlighting the kinds of insults allegedly used by Vaughan and others against fellow players because of their race. Both forms of racism, institutional and informal, are rife in cricket and must be eradicated.

Racism is (basically about) power and politics, so by Yorkshire criteria the board was mainly white, the supporters were mainly white, those running the game are mainly white, the majority of the team was white and the captain was white Patel said.

They have the power to make decisions, (albeit) with one or two small Asian minorities involved, but the (majority) has the power to do certain things and that’s the racism element. Unfortunately, I’m sorry to say this, but it seems to be a white issue.

Islamophobia is another underlying element in the allegations of racism and discrimination against Yorkshire CCC and the individuals involved, given that Rafiq and English spinner Adil Rashid (who also testified at the hearing) and former Yorkshire player Rana Naved-ul – Hasan being a Muslim. .

Patel said there are certainly allegations related to specific district clubs related to Islamophobia, such as attitudes to prayers or systemic drinking cultures, but he said breaking up instances of discrimination into smaller chunks in this way detracts from the larger whole and broader issues. within the English game as a whole.

Education, at a very basic level, is key to tackling such a systemic societal problem in England, according to Patel, especially teaching about the facts behind Britain’s imperial history, in which cricket played an important role.

Unless you study for a history degree, we are never taught about things that (the UK) has done that we shouldn’t be proud of, he said. Let’s not pretend we’ve only done good things. And when it comes to education, let’s not have stereotypes.

He also called for an end to apologies for racist attitudes and other inappropriate behavior that attempts to downplay it.

Anything about locker room culture and small talk, it’s bullshit, Patel said. There’s some really misogynistic behavior. There is racist behavior.

Were now in the 21st century. If we were to continue with this, what hope do we have?

To illustrate his point, Patel used the positive example of the England One Day International team that won the World Cup in 2019, led by Irish and England captain Eoin Morgan, in which the players were embraced and encouraged to share their diverse backgrounds and religions to share. a culture of understanding.

Patel emphasized this as a framework for progress within the English game. He said the tidal wave of changing attitudes should be embraced by everyone within the sport, and believes a shift in the culture of English cricket is inevitable.

Embrace those who are with (the) change and take them on a journey and those who are not, drag them there if necessary, Patel said.

This must be done; (as humans) we like to put up barriers, be it geographic (or) physical. If you take them all down, you’re saying, you know what, if we cut ourselves, we’ll all bleed together. You learn slowly.

To those who do not want to change, you must say: you must change or you will be left behind. And you will find that most people want to be a part of that journey and while it may be painful, we can move to the next step.