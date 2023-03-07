Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

After watching the college tape and following the 2023 NFL workouts, it’s a great time to review the best rookie prospects from a fantasy football perspective.

There’s quarterback talent here, pro-ready running backs with PPR upside, a versatile wide receiver group, and a loaded class of tight ends.

So, let’s get into it. Here are the prospects to put on your fantasy radar as we move forward through the design process.

Quarterbacks

Bryce youngAlabama

A prime target for both re-draft and dynasty formats, I see Young as the best quarterback prospect in the class despite his undersized, narrow frame (5-foot-10, 204 pounds). Give me the two years of high-level SEC tape, plus the 8,200 yards passing and 79 touchdown passes he amassed as a starter. Young has excellent field vision, he can make any pitch required in an NFL playbook, and his top-level pocketing movement allows him to create space and reset the throwing window. Put the ‘Bama quarterback in a rhythm-based pro pass game and watch him produce – like a rookie.

C. J. Stroudthe state of Ohio

Stroud is the most accurate passer in the class, and his throwing session on the field matches his tape from Ohio State. Controlled footwork here, a smooth release and the ball delivered right to the spot. In two years as a starter for the Buckeyes, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound Stroud completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns. And the tape versus Georgia in the College Football Playoff answered some questions about his mobility. He can create with his legs. Given the arm talent I see in Stroud and his ability to read it out of the pocket in a scheduled passing game, he’s an obvious dynasty option and should be considered in reshuffle formats as well.

Anthony RichardsonFlorida

We saw the rare, physical tools with Richardson at the combine. He is 6 feet 8 inches tall, 244 pounds. He is fast (4.43 speed). And it’s explosive (40.5-inch vertical). Arm strength jumps here too. He can drive it to the second and third levels of the field. Rocket throws. That is also reflected in the tape, as is the need for professional coaching and development. Tighten up the footwork to increase his accuracy as a passer, while building a stronger sense of rhythm and faster sight at the same time. But that also makes Richardson – who could play behind a veteran in his rookie season – my number one target for the Dynasty. With his playing attributes, plus the ability to be deployed on designed rushes, Richardson could have an extremely high ceiling in fantasy as a dual-threat quarterback.

Running backs

Sesame RobinsonTexas

We can pin Robinson as the top rookie running back to get into reshuffle formats. Robinson looked really good in combine drills, especially trail running. He is an easy mover, smooth and has natural hands. The speed of 4.46 also works. But to me, this is about the college tape and the multi-dimensional ability that Robinson will bring to the league as a three-down back at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. Robinson is an explosive runner who can play through contact (78 broken tackles last season). See it and go. Plus, with more use as a receiver in an NFL offense, Robinson is poised to produce as a volume runner – with PPR on its head.

Jahmyr GibbsAlabama

Gibbs can really roll. We’re talking about a speed of 4.36. Groundbreaking juice if he gets to the perimeter or past the second level of defense. But looking at his fantasy profile, we have to hit the host traits. Backfield releases to beat linebackers in coverage. Movement or alignment in the slot. And the screen packs to maximize his view in the open field. The 5-foot-9, 199-pound back caught 44 passes last season on the Alabama offense, a system filled with pro route drafts. He should be a prime target this season in new competitions for managers playing in PPR formats.

Tyja SpearsTulane

I saw Spears on the practice field during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Ala. He demonstrated great game play, second-level body control/change of direction, and flashed in the pass game reps during one-on-one drills, too. Last season, Spears had 61 rushes of 10 or more yards, including four in the Cotton Bowl victory over USC. Spears can fire full blast when he hits open grass. And with more targets on corner routes, flats and option concepts in the pros, the Tulane product could make its way into your fantasy lineups in ’23.

Wide receivers

Jaxon Smith-Njigbathe state of Ohio

Smith-Njigba’s change of direction at the combine—6.57 3-cone, 3.93 short shuttle—translates to slot production in the league. Shake the cover and make yourself available to the quarterback. And while the former Buckeye played in just three games last season, we can look to the Rose Bowl tape of the ’21 season, where Smith-Njigba caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three scores. Details on the route stand out, plus post-capture production. Keep it on the fantasy radar throughout the design process.

Jalin HyattTennessee

Hyatt will need to expand its route tree in the pro game, but its vertical stretch is what we should focus on here. The six-foot, 176-pound receiver ran a 4.40 40 on the combine, but he plays even faster. And the tape versus Alabama? Come on. Hyatt had six receptions for 207 yards and five touchdowns. Bring it out of the slot and with formation/alignment to get free releases off the ball. And then chop it loose across the field. Hovering past defenders, Hyatt is an easy target from Dynasty that can develop with pro-game reps. But it also has redraft value, with more non-PPR benefits as a low-volume, big-play option.

Zay flowersBoston College

I saw some compositions for Flowers to Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett this weekend. They really match when we look at their physical profiles plus Lockett’s route tree with the Seahawks. At 5-foot-9, 182 pounds—with 4.42 speed—Flowers can stretch the defense over the top to break loose on the second level on crossers and in-breakers. I see here dynamic power from a receiver that can also be set as a motion/movement target from different alignments. Team and schedule fit will be important to his rookie production.

Quentin JohnsonTCU

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound receiver didn’t run a 40 on the combine, but its explosive dimensions — 40.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 wide bounce — hint at its high-end features at the position. Johnston can be aligned to the back of 3×1 sets, play as a power slot and more. The TCU product can move after the catch and he recorded six catches for 166 yards and a touchdown against Michigan in the College Football Playoff. He is a Dynasty target who could surprise as a rookie if he plays in a system that matches his size and speed in the route tree.

Jordan AddisonUSC

It’s all about walking the route with Addison. He can open on all three levels of the court. Now the physical skills and attributes don’t stand out (5-foot-11, 173 pounds; 4.49 speed), but we have to trust the tape here. Addison has a proven college production, with a route boom that will translate to the NFL, both inside and out.

Tight ends

Michael MayerOur lady

At a position that is extremely volatile in fantasy, Mayer should be a top target due to his pro-ready skills. Standing six feet tall and weighing 249 pounds with a speed of 4.7, Mayer is your chain-mover in the passing game, a high percentage option that can work in the middle of the field or the seams can stretch. And he led pro route concepts at Notre Dame of both inline and curved alignments.

Dalton KincaidUtah

Kincaid can line up in multiple places in a pro-passing game because of his size (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) and heightened route running/ball skills. The fit of the system matters here, as Kincade will be at its best with a club that deploys the tight end as a matchup piece. Utah’s college production last season (70 receptions, 890 yards, eight touchdowns) and receiving skills point to a prospect who could be an early producer as a rookie. Put him on your new target list.

More comments on the rookie prospects

West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton ran a 4.38 40 and posted a 41-inch vertical at 6-foot-4, 221 pounds. He has the profile of a Border X recipient. Fades, slopes, burglars and fast screens. Pick him up late in dynasty formats.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has a strong frame of 1.80 meters and a large arm. He is a dynasty target who will play his best football in a game and action based system with vertical elements.

Georgia tight end Darnel Washington is 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds. That’s matchup potential, especially in the red zone.

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (5-foot-9, 171 pounds) is a sudden mover with speed out of the slot. Put him in a tough 11-personnel system (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) and he can produce numbers as a rookie.

In a fraught class on the position, Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta could be a sleeper. LaPorta ran a 4.59 at 6-foot-3, 249 pounds, and he posted a 6.91 3-cone time. It is robust after the catch, with inside/outside flex in the route tree.

Georgia runs back Kenny McIntosh is a name to keep on the radar. Good tape versus SEC competition. More pass-catching power than you think. Professional skills.

I saw Oregon State finish tight Luke Musgrave at the Senior Bowl drills. Weighing in at six feet, 253 pounds, and a speed of 4.61, he has the ability to run routes, a large frame, and body control to protect defenders at the catch point.

Let’s see where Auburn runs back Tank Bigsby lands. Pro frame and physical running style at 6 feet, 210. Can be an early back for multiple teams.

Texas A&M runs back Devon Achane (5-foot-8, 188 pounds) dropped a 4.32 40 at the combine. Lightning fast with big-play juice. And he plays in the passing game.

Illinois runs back Pursue Brown could land in a place where he plays a major role early in his career. He is a downhill runner. And he can contribute to the passing game on swings, screen and unders from the backfield. Brown also tested well, running a 4.43 40 and a 40-inch vertical.

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims is a potential dynasty target given his 4.38 speed, splash-play ability, plus the catch-and-run attributes he’s put on tape.

The state of Kansas runs back Deuce Vaughan measured at 5-foot-5. But with his stop/start speed and ability to catch passes, Vaughn could potentially play a role as a change of pace, pass-catching threat in a professional backfield rotation.