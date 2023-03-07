Legends League Cricket Announce Title Sponsor of LLC Masters | Cricket





Legends League Cricket (LLC) today announced that Skyexch.net will become the title sponsor of this year’s LLC Masters, which will be played between March 10-20, 2023 at Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Going forward, this edition’s tournament will be known as the Skyexch.net LLC Masters. Skyexch.net has been associated with many major cricket venues in the past and is your one stop shop for all things sports. It is an online sports platform that provides fans with the latest developments in the world of sports. It is a must for audiences looking for cricket news, rankings, football features, kabaddi, event predictions and more. As part of the partnership, Skyexch.net will be part of all LLC Masters communications across platforms and campaigns. Raman Raheja, CEO and co-founder of Legends League Cricket, said of the partnership: “LLC Masters 2023 is a unique opportunity for the brands to be part of a global extravaganza. We feel Skyexch.net is the right partner to achieve the goal of helping LLC reach new heights. They are strong advocates of cricket from the grassroots level, sharing a similar vision of helping cricket of all formats reach a global audience. We look forward to a successful partnership.” Cricket is a religion in India, and LLC Masters rightly fits the definition of a tournament that truly brings together nostalgia and stars on the same platform. By bringing the tournament to a global audience, LLC has already shown that cricket fandom is not just limited to India. Given the success LLC has seen so far in terms of viewership, I’m sure it will help us grow together as a brand. I would like to thank Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd and wish them every success for the current season,” said Ian Michael Viner, Managing Director, Skyexch.net. The live broadcast of the first game between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions will begin at 8pm IST and 5:30pm AST local Qatari time on the Star Sports Network. A total of eight games are scheduled for the series and all games will be played at the same venue. The fans can stream the matches on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

