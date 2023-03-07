Sports
Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace records 800th win and chases more titles
ATHENS Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace recorded a milestone win at 800 as the Bulldogs defeated Missouri 4-0 on Sunday
Wallace reflected on the performance with Georgia Dogs. com staff writer John Frierson earlier this week, pointing to his humble beginnings in Athens some 38 years ago in Frierson’s profound piece
You’re starting out a little bit, you get your first job, you’re excited and you want to build something special, said Wallace, originally from Portland, Oregon.
You take over a team that had never had a national ranking and had a losing record the year before, and you say, Well, this is an opportunity to build something special in one of America’s greatest college cities, Wallace said. It’s a great place and I pinch myself that I’ve only had one job and been able to stay here for so long. It’s been a great ride.
UGA has ensured that Wallace has some of the most elite facilities in the country to recruit, in addition to the strong state recruiting that most Bulldogs programs benefit from.
More than $30 million has been poured into Georgia’s tennis facilities over the past five years, including a $26.7 million renovation to the indoor facility due to be completed in December.
Wallace, who has won two NCAA Championships (1994, 2000) and four USA/ITA Indoor titles (1994, 1995, 2002, 2019), has what it takes to challenge for what would become a third NCAA title.
Wallace is the winningest active women’s tennis coach in the country, and his 800 wins are second only to former Indiana coach Lin Loring, who had 846 in his 44 seasons.
You never want it to be about you, it’s about the University of Georgia, Wallace told Frierson. It’s about the track and field department, women’s tennis, and it’s mostly about all these great players that have gone through this program.
Wallace himself came through UGA, although his career started in Utah. Indeed, Wallace became a transfer before it was fashionable, switching to George for the last two years of his collegiate career.
It was always a dream to be able to play at a school like this and then coach at your alma mater, which is super special in itself, Wallace said in the GeorgiaDogs.com story. For me, I feel super lucky to have spent my entire career here at this school that I absolutely love.
Fifth year UGA player Meg Kowalski explained how special it is to be a part of Wallace’s 800th win.
It’s so incredible and it’s such an honor to be on the team that’s part of 800, as it was for the players who were there before 700 or 600, Kowalski said to Frierson after last Sunday’s game.
He so deserves all of this, and he really built this program. It’s so great to see him continue to reach such milestones.
The No. 6 women’s team from Georgia will start this season 9-3 and play next Friday at noon in Kentucky.
Win No. 800 results
Double result
1. #28 Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundoorn (UGA) def. Inah Canete/Mae Canete (MIZ) 6-22.
2. #30 Meg Kowalski/Mel Resco (UGA) def. Emelie Schwarte/Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 6-03.
3. Anastasia Lopata/Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) vs. Laura Masic/Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) 4-3, unfinished
Single result
1. #6 Leah Ma (UGA) def. Mae Canete (MIZ) 6-2, 6-12.
2. #18 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) vs. #117 Laura Masic (MIZ) 6-1, 5-3, unfinished3.
3. #76 Mel Resco (UGA) def. Emelie Schwarte (MIZ) 6-2, 6-34.
4. #78 Anastasia Lopata (UGA) def. Inah Canete (MIZ) 6-3, 6-15.
5. #112 Meg Kowalski (UGA) vs. Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) 6-4, 3-1, unfinished
6. Guillermina Grant (UGA) vs. Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 6-3, 5-2, unfinished
