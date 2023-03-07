Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace records 800th win and chases more titles

Wallace reflected on the performance with Georgia Dogs. com staff writer John Frierson earlier this week, pointing to his humble beginnings in Athens some 38 years ago in Frierson’s profound piece

You’re starting out a little bit, you get your first job, you’re excited and you want to build something special, said Wallace, originally from Portland, Oregon.

You take over a team that had never had a national ranking and had a losing record the year before, and you say, Well, this is an opportunity to build something special in one of America’s greatest college cities, Wallace said. It’s a great place and I pinch myself that I’ve only had one job and been able to stay here for so long. It’s been a great ride.

UGA has ensured that Wallace has some of the most elite facilities in the country to recruit, in addition to the strong state recruiting that most Bulldogs programs benefit from.

More than $30 million has been poured into Georgia’s tennis facilities over the past five years, including a $26.7 million renovation to the indoor facility due to be completed in December.

Wallace, who has won two NCAA Championships (1994, 2000) and four USA/ITA Indoor titles (1994, 1995, 2002, 2019), has what it takes to challenge for what would become a third NCAA title.

Wallace is the winningest active women’s tennis coach in the country, and his 800 wins are second only to former Indiana coach Lin Loring, who had 846 in his 44 seasons.