Drake Batheron leads daily fantasy hockey games

The weekend is over, but Monday can still be fun with some DFS success. There are six NHL games on Monday nights, with the first games starting at 7:30 PM ET, so you have some extra time to fill out your lineup. Here are some players to target and avoid for your DFS matches.

GOALIE

Cam Talbot, OTT at CHI ($28): Initially, the Senators alternated starts between their two goalkeepers, but Talbot got the last two starts. Assuming he gets called again, there’s no easier matchup a netminder can get. The Blackhawks are last in the NHL at 2.44 goals per game, and they’re only going to get worse after tearing down the roster to the brim.

GOALKEEPER TO AVOID

Darcy Kuemper, WAS at LOS ($23): Kuemper won a Cup with the Avalanche last year and he played pretty well when he was healthy. He started strong this year, but now has a 2.77 GAA and .910 save percentage. I would say the Kings are underrated offensively as they have scored 3.31 goals per game and also averaged 32.3 shots at net per game.

CENTRE

Cody Glass, NAS at VAN ($15): Glass is now the frontline center for the Predators, and he has five points in his last six appearances. The Canucks are last on the power play and 31st in GAA. Now Thatcher Demko is back, but he has a .893 save percentage this season and a career .910 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nazem Kadri, CGY and DAL ($17): Kadri has 45 points in 63 games, but he has only scored one goal in his last 10 appearances and his shooting percentage has dropped to 9.9. Scoring against the Stars is tough as they are third in GAA and also have a top-five penalty kill.

WING

Drake Batherson, OTT at CHI ($18): Quietly, the Senators have four wings that have been quite productive. One of them is Batherson, who has 19 goals on 185 shots at the net in 62 games. He also tallied 24 points with the extra man this year. The Blackhawks have a penalty kill in the bottom 10, and as they play out the stretch, I can’t imagine them getting any better.

William Eklund, SAN at WPG ($14): Eklund, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is back with the Sharks after the trade deadline. He was thrown down on the front line and grabbed and assisted and put four shots at the net in his first game of the year. It looks like Connor Hellebuyck is experiencing another late season slump. Over his last five starts, he has a save percentage of 4.81 GAA and 0.854.

WINGS TO AVOID

Anthony Beauvillier, VAN vs. NAS ($17): Beauvillier has 11 points in 13 games with the Canucks, but with an 18.8 shooting percentage. That probably won’t continue, given that he had an 8.0 shooting percentage over 49 games with the Islanders. Juuse Saros has a .917 save percentage for the Predators, and over his last four starts he has a 1.77 GAA and .938 save percentage.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY at DAL ($15): Huberdeau’s game has really changed with the Flames, and not in a good way. Last year he scored 30 goals on 222 shots at the net. This season he scored just 96 shots in 60 games. He has scored zero goals in each of his last two appearances. Now he will likely face Jake Oettinger, who has a 2.31 GAA and 0.922 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM at BUF ($14): Bouchard has had a disappointing year, but something has changed lately. Tyson Barrie was dealt, and over his last three games, Bouchard has averaged 5:09 per game with the extra man. He’s basically the new Barrie. The Sabers have the 31st penalty kill, so this game fits Bouchard’s new role.

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. SAN ($13): Pionk has 26 points and 114 shots at net in 63 games, making him a solid secondary option behind Josh Morrissey. He’s done that with little power play time and just two points with the extra man. That’s fine here though, as the Sharks are in the bottom five in GAA, but top five in penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. NAS ($20): Hughes is on a high salary and he has produced, but he will face Saros on Monday, who has a 1.77 GAA and .938 save percentage over his last four appearances. The Predators also have an above-average penalty kill, and 28 of Hughes’ 59 points came on the power play.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at DAL ($17): It’s pretty definitive to me that the Flames have their worst game on Monday. I kind of avoid them for a man. So is Andersson, who, like his teammates, expects Oettinger and his 2.31 GAA and .922 save percentage. Plus, the Stars’ top five penalty kicks.