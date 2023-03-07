Cal seventh after 36 holes at San Diego Classic







Todd Drexler/SE Sports Media Simon Kwon shot under par over 36 holes at the San Diego Classic on Monday.

Simon Kwon Pacing Bears individually through two rounds

CHULA VISTA The California men’s golf team is in sole possession of seventh place at the Lampkin San Diego Classic after completing 36 holes on Monday. The Golden Bears shot 3-over par (290-289 579) on the first day of play at the San Diego Country Club and were led by a strong individual effort from Simon Kwan who is tied for ninth with 3-under par (71-70 141). San Diego State leads the field 15-under and is one of five teams under par with one round left to play on Tuesday. The Bears are six shots behind fifth-place UCLA (-3), while San Diego is sixth with 1-over. Kwon totaled eight birdies and an eagle in his first 18 holes and is six strokes behind clubhouse co-leaders Petr Hruby (-9) of Washington and Christoph Bleier of Colorado State. The sophomore Bear shot 4-under over his final 10 holes on Monday to return to the top 10. Samson Zheng is tied for 17th at 1-under (72-71 143) while Costa Panay (+3) and Tony Chen are ranked 40th and 53rd respectively. Jeewon Park (+2) is tied for 33rd while playing as an individual. TEAM LEADERBOARD Place Team Par R1 R2 R3 Total 1 #30 State of San Diego -16 275 285 560 2 New Mexico -12 288 276 564 3 #20 Colorado State -9 285 282 567 4 #34Washington -4 288 284 572 5 UCLA -3 287 286 573 6 San Diego +1 296 281 577 7 California +3 290 289 579 T8 San Francisco +6 286 296 582 Q8 Wyoming +6 298 284 582 T10 LMU +15 295 296 591 T10 Hawaii +15 289 302 591 12 #35 BYU +16 298 294 592 13 Nevada +20 296 300 596 14 Saint Mary +25 301 300 601 15 Deventer +27 297 306 603 CAL ON INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD NEXT ONE The Bears will start the third round of the San Diego Classic in nine-minute increments on hole 1 starting at 8 a.m. PST on Tuesday. Cal’s quintet is grouped with Wyoming and San Francisco. Individual Jeewon Park will tee off at 8:36 a.m. PST at hole 10 along with fellow Wyoming and San Diego State players. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for more Cal men’s golf coverage (@CalMensGolf), Instagram (@CalMensGolf) and Facebook (/CalMensGolf).

