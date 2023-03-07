Houston Dynamo Football Club hires Jeff Stewart as Chief Revenue Officer





Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) announced today that Jeff Stewart has joined the organization as Chief Revenue Officer. He is the fourth front office manager hired by the club since the arrival of majority shareholder and chairman Ted Segal in 2021.

Jeff Stewart will be a game changer for the club as we continue to build value for fans, partners and stakeholders, said Jessica O’Neill, the club’s chief operating officer. This national search led us to the talent that was across the street and Jeff’s community relationships, along with his knowledge of the market, will make an impact. We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and his family to HDFC.

Stewart will oversee ticket sales and partnerships and service teams focused on maintaining revenue and growth for the Dynamo and Dash, as well as special event sales for corporate and private events at the Shell Energy Stadium. In addition to leading the club, Jeff will drive new initiatives around the Shell Energy Stadium, the Houston Sports Park and the HDFC headquarters which will open in EaDo this summer.

This is an exciting time to join the club and help execute a vision that will create lasting memories for our fans, partners and everyone associated with the organization, Stewart said. The work the club has done in the off-season is remarkable and a tangible example of the club’s upward trajectory. I look forward to working with the club leadership to build on this momentum as we look to the future of the organization.

Stewart spent the past decade with the Houston Astros, most recently serving as vice president of corporate partnerships and special events. In that role, he led high-performing teams that consistently delivered double-digit sales growth year over year. During his tenure, he personally entered into long-standing, powerful agreements with multiple Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. One of his latest initiatives was to secure a seven-year jersey sleeve partnership, which was announced last month.

Stewart spent nearly five years with Six Flags Fiesta Texas before joining the Astros in 2013 and serving as director of business alliances for the Texas markets. With a variety of roles on minor league baseball teams early in his career, Stewart brings more than 20 years of sports experience to his new role.

The Moraga, California native, graduated from California State University at Chico with a BA in Sociology. Stewart currently serves as a board member of the JDRF Southern Texas chapter, a position he has held since 2017.

Stewart joins the club this week ahead of the first opening of the newly renovated Shell Energy Stadium on March 18, when Houston Dynamo FC takes on Austin FC. Dash fans will have their first chance to see the team for the home opener against Racing Louisville on March 26. Season ticket memberships, corporate hospitality packages, group experiences and single-game tickets for both teams are now available. More information can be found at www.HoustonDynamo.com/Tickets.

