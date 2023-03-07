Indian Wells Tennis Drawing Preview 2023 | Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas | ATP tour



Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev comes to the BNP Paribas Open as the most popular player on the ATP Tour and the fifth seed will need to be in the game early at the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the year to complete his 14 match winning streak to extend. Played in the same half as second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, third seed Casper Ruud and sixth seed Andrey Rublev, Medvedev faces a tricky opening game against 2012 Indian Wells finalist winner John Isner, whose terrifying serve gains extra power in the dry desert conditions. and Next Gen ATP Finals Champion Brandon Nakashima. View Drawing Medvedev, who defeated Rublev in the Dubai final last Saturday and thus achieved a hat-trick of titles including Rotterdam and Doha, has been seeded for Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. The German returned to form last week with a semi-final in Dubai. Top seed and 2022 semifinalist Carlos Alcaraz, who will return to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings if he wins his third Masters 1000 title this two weeks, leads the top half of the draw and will face the winner of American wild card Brandon Holt and a qualifier. The Spaniard missed last week’s ATP 500 event in Acapulco with a right leg injury.

--> Great Britain fans will not have been happy with the draw as 24th seed Daniel Evans could face up and coming 21-year-old southpaw Jack Draper in the second round, with the winner potentially playing Andy Murray, as the Scotsman the Argentine Tomas Martin can beat Etcheverry. in the first round and 15th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round. Eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, looking to spark after a modest start to the year 8-5, is seeded to face Poland’s ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round. Defending champion Taylor Fritz, who is ranked No. 5 in his career, will open against the winner from fast-rising 19-year-old American Ben Shelton and wily Italian veteran Fabio Fognini. But with 1,000 points to defend, the 25-year-old enters the tournament at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings and needs a deep run to stay within reach of the Top 5. Seeded eleventh, Jannik Sinner was able to meet fellow countryman Lorenzo Musetti in the third round and seventh seed Holger Rune in the fourth round. Second seed Tsitsipas, who has a chance to climb to No. 1 in the world after the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami, will open against French veteran Gael Monfils or Australian Jordan Thompson. The Greek must win one title during the swing and reach one final to compete for first place. Tsitsipas is defending just 135 points in March, having reached the third round of Indian Wells and the fourth round of Miami in 2022. Tsitsipas is seeded to face Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round, with Rublev, 2021 champion Cameron Norrie and Matteo Berrettini all potential opponents in the quarter-finals, should he get that far. Ruud, the world number 4, who reached the final of last year’s Miami Open, will face the winner of the all-Argentine first-round battle between Diego Schwartzman and Federico Coria. Schwartzman is looking to turn his season around after winning just one of his seven games this year as he has slipped to world No. 38.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/indian-wells-draw-preview-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos