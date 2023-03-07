Michigan State hockey chases big dream against terrifying foe, Minnesota

EAST LANSING It’s not what I would describe as a favorable game for the Michigan State hockey team, playing this Saturday in Minnesota in a semifinal of the one-game Big Ten tournament. There’s no bigger behemoth in college hockey this season than the Gophers, who swept the Big Ten by a whopping 19 points and defeated the Spartans four times this winter by a combined score of 25-6.

This is what being relevant as a program gets you. This is the reward for a 2-1 victory at Notre Dame over the weekend, for a season full of compelling and competitive hockey. This is the stuff MSU’s players and fans haven’t felt in a decade: the energy of a huge opportunity, the buzz of a season still ticking into the second weekend in March.

You’ve done something right, something new if traveling to meet this Minnesota team seems exciting.

The Spartans are 60 minutes away from an almost certain NCAA tournament bid, their first since 2012. All they have to do is beat the Gophers. Comfortable. Or seek help elsewhere.

Anyway, what happened against the Irish last weekend gave this team, the first under Adam Nightingale, something that will be theirs forever. Because until Sunday night, this was a group that played differently, bringing vitality back to Munn Ice Arena and giving long-suffering fans the sense that times are changing. But there was nothing tangible about that.

A first-ever series win in the Big Ten tournament, on the road no less, against a program owned by MSU for the past few years, that sticks. It confirmed several seniors’ decisions to return this season and confirmed choices through a number of transfers to choose Nightingale and his staff and believe they could be a part of something. Not just a bridge to the future.

We’ve talked about building a foundation and we want a rock solid foundation, a foundation that can sustain this program for a long time, Nightingale, whose team is 18-17-2 this season, said Monday. So for these guys to see results, I think we can talk about working (hard) and doing all this, but obviously results are important. Effort and everything is really important and that’s a key ingredient, but you want guys to be rewarded. For the seniors to have their fingerprints in laying the foundation, how we want this to look, I know they’re very excited about it. And we’re not done yet. We want to keep playing hockey and we have the chance to extend our season this weekend.

MSU ranks 16th in the Pairwise Rankings, which largely define the 16-team NCAA tournament field. Each league gets an automatic bid, so the Atlantic Hockey Association, for example, will take one of those 16 spots. In the past seven years, the top 15 teams in the Pairwise have made it three times. Three times the mark was at 14 and once, after some setbacks in conference tournaments, only the top 12 teams in the Pairwise made it.

If the Spartans beat the top-ranked Gophers on Saturday night, it looks like they’ll move to No. 12. ECAC’s Hockey East and Cornell, each tied for 14th. That route to the NCAA Tournament would also require none of the teams behind the Spartans in the Pairwise make an unexpected run to a conference tournament championship.

Losing to Minnesota by itself would not drop the Spartans in the Pairwise Rankings.

The preferred route, of course, is to win on Saturday, to do what four Big Ten teams have done this season, to rock the Gophers. MSU has beaten some high-ranking teams this season, for example Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State, all of which are in the top 10, but Minnesota has always been different, the only opponent this season that looked like a different class.

We’re going to look at all areas (in our approach), Nightingale said. We want to make sure we go there and put our best foot forward. There are pieces where I thought we played really well against them. And so we have to find a way to do that for 60 minutes. They’re a team that, with the skill they have up front, don’t need many chances to make you pay and they’ve got some guys who can really finish it off. And then at the back, I think those three defensemen, they could be playing in the NHL right now, so it’s not easy to create against them.

But you know what, if you look back at it, some of those pieces that we had, we have to build on that and look at those moments, like This is what we did right and this is us.

There’s a lot of faith around Munn about who we are today. Winning on Saturday would certainly reinforce that. It would add to the legacy of this team, a team that earned a legacy last weekend.

I was happy for the boys, Nightingale said. Fans and everyone can watch them on weekends. We watch them during the week and we’ve asked a lot of our guys. And to be great, it’s not easy. I don’t think there is a secret recipe. You have to sweat a lot.

So to see the guys do everything we ask and then get rewarded, that’s a great feeling as a coach.

