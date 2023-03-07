MCG Record Threatened As PMs Join 100,000 For Biggest Day Of Test Crickets | Cricket





The MCG record for largest crowd to attend a single day of Test cricket is under threat from India's stadium named after the country's current Prime Minister, and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be there to celebrate it to see when the record falls. An estimated 100,000 people were able to gather at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday for the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia. The final crowd figure will be a source of fascination with up to 85,000 day one tickets at the 132,000 capacity stadium reserved for local families and students. Initial fears that traveling Australian spectators would not be able to access the start of the game have been allayed. Fans can now access tickets online after previously only being able to purchase tickets for days two to five. The record attendance for a day of Test cricket stands at 91,112 from the start of the 2013-14 Ashes battle at the MCG. The opening of the last game of the Border-Gavaskar series promises to be a spectacle in the presence of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Albanian and India's Prime Minister Modi will take part in a series of pre-Test events, including handing players caps and being involved in an opening ceremony. A number of influential Australian business leaders, including Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce, Fortescue Metals chief executive Andrew Forrest and Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn, will join Albanian on his first trip to India as prime minister. Albanians are expected to stay at the Ahmedabad coliseum for about an hour before moving on to other commitments in Mumbai and Delhi. After almost five years of renovation, the stadium in the capital of the Indian state of Gujarat reopened in February 2020. The first event at the stadium was a political event when Donald Trump arrived in India, with the former president of the United States infamously mispronouncing the names of cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during a speech. The ground, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, was renamed after Modi ahead of the 2021 Test between India and England. The Australian squad will leave Indore for Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of Thursday's Fourth Test. Their remarkable nine-wicket win last week leaves the series 2-1 as Australia push hard to settle the ledger, despite the Border-Gavaskar Trophy already being decided in the home side's favour. The Australian team will again be captained by Steve Smith, after Australia's regular captain Pat Cummins announced he will remain in Sydney to be with his critically ill mother Maria, who has been placed in palliative care.

