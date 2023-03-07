The next step in the Bulls stadium saga on campus comes Tuesday

The most important meeting in the USF’s quest to build a football stadium on campus will take place Tuesday morning at the Marshall Student Center.

The school’s board of directors will be asked to approve up to $22 million for the design of a 35,000-seat stadium just north of the soccer practice fields and indoor practice facility. If approved, the Bulls will formally enter the months-long design phase with project partners Populous and Barton-Malow.

Expectations are high not only for the football program, but also for the other team that will make regular use of it: the burgeoning women’s lacrosse team.

We want it to be an all-encompassing facility where we can host the final four, said coach Mindy McCord when she announced the program’s first recruiting class in the fall. That would be a goal.

It’s also achievable. Last four wives from last year sold out Johns Hopkins stadium (8,500), while the final four men reported an attendance of 22,184 at UConns stadium. The following websites however, for the men’s championships are the homes of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at least one lacrosse website wonders if it’s better to fill a 30,000-seat stadium than play in a half-empty NFL stadium. Sounds familiar?

Even if the proposed stadium doesn’t host national championships, it’s easy to imagine it becoming a major road trip for Northeast or Midwestern teams.

We would bring some of the best leagues in the country here because many teams want to play here during spring break, McCord said in the fall. They want to get out of the cold. So it will be a state-of-the-art facility

The details of that state-of-the-art facility will begin to crystallize in the coming months as designers meet with stakeholders about the project. There will be multiple opportunities for the USF community to provide input along the way, according to the agenda of the meetings.

Some preliminary talks have already started and the deeper talks will be key. What are the specific wishes or requirements for freshman football coach Alex Golesh, either in the stadium itself or in the football operations center that is expected to be built in or adjacent to the building?

Some schools that have recently built stadiums have added meeting rooms, classrooms or, in the case of Colorado State, an alumni center. Does USF need or want something like this? And what does McCord need when she starts a program from scratch?

While there are no new renderings, let alone kicks in the ground or seats being installed, McCord said the idea of ​​playing in a new stadium (and starting at Corbett Stadium, which is only 12 years old) is her first recruiting class as the team prepares for its first games in the 2024-2025 season.

In 2026, we could be in a state-of-the-art, best facility in the country, I think, McCord said. I think our players are excited about a first in both stadiums.

