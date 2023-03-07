Minnesota Wild News: Rolling Wild





Just think back to what you thought about this Minnesota Wild team less than a month ago when they suffered their eighth loss in their last 11 games on Feb. 15, losing a close game to the Colorado avalanche. Now do what you thought was done, right? Despite clinging on to a Wild Card spot, the Wild looked doomed to finish just outside the postseason. Well, they’ve earned at least one point in every game since, posting an 8-0-1 record in their last nine, and are now battling the Top Dogs in this division to be crowned champions with all the momentum behind them both sides of the ice to do just that. The #mnwild has conceded 17 goals since February 11, the fewest in the NHL. Minnesota Wilde PR (@mnwildPR) March 5, 2023 And if you do exactly what the history-chasing Boston Bruins do, you’ll do pretty well in this game-winning hockey game. The #mnwild improves to 9-1-2 since February 11 and ranks first in the NHL (BOS) with 20 points in that series. Minnesota Wilde PR (@mnwildPR) March 5, 2023 It doesn’t even go without saying that this team is finally seeing some goals And at the same time they added skill to this roster at trade deadline. The stars are aligned for an exciting remainder of the season that could end with a banner at The X. That’s wild The NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone and the Wild was involved in five trades last week, bringing in four new players and sending one out. We decided to give each transaction a letter grade to determine how well GM Bill Guerin was doing with what he had. [Hockey Wilderness]

There is a reason why the Wild decided to take over all Swedish players within the trade deadline. [10K Rinks] From the path… Carolina hurricanes goalkeeper Pyotr Kochetkov is perhaps the most entertaining netminder to ever exist. He plays extremely well, but is also willing to get into a shouting match and drop the gloves with anyone. Over the weekend, he showed some skill in both arenas. [Yahoo Sports]

A little bit of bad news for us: Cale Makar is ready to return from his concussion for the Colorado Avalanche. [NBC Sports]

How the East Coast powers care after the trade deadline. [ESPN]

Jakub Chychrun was handed out to the Senators from Ottawa and his family is overjoyed. His grandfather has already been seen crushing a donut in the stands and celebrating his first goal as a senator. [Ottawa Citizen]

