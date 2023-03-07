TikToker and athesea push for body positivity with her own inclusive clothing line

This story is part of Youtopia’s International Women’s Day series. We put the spotlight on women who excel in their field.

Anda Chaudhry used to wear a UK 18. For a long time it was almost impossible to buy a pair of jeans or a top that fit her perfectly.

She even declined her friends’ offers to go shopping when they vacationed in Australia, fearing that the tops and bottoms wouldn’t be right for her.

I didn’t want to shop because it made me feel very insecure, knowing that nothing fits me and even if it does, it’s tight, she explains.

Although Anda eventually relented and visited the department store with her friend, she had little to no expectations from the shopping.

But when she tried on a few plus sizes of clothing in the fitting room, tears welled up in her eyes. It was the first time she felt that her body was represented by a clothing line.

The content creator using the TikTok handle @Andathesea was surprised by the range of plus-size garments that catered to larger women in the land down under.

Shopping for the same clothes in Singapore is always like finding a needle in a haystack for the 27-year-old.

When I was a UK 18 it was hard to find jeans or a top that fit me perfectly in Singapore. Even if I did, they were all largely out of my budget.

Returning home from her vacation, Anda was determined to bring the same shopping experience as in Australia to plus-sized women in Singapore.

To make sure people of all shapes and sizes feel seen and heard, in September 2021 she launched WearBums, a plus size jeans and loungewear brand that adapts to every body type.

The homegrown denim brand also caters to petite women, as the entrepreneur understands that demographics have an equally difficult time finding clothes that fit.

While she wants to advocate for body inclusivity through her brand, it also proved challenging at first when she had to source suppliers.

There was an incident where I wanted to come up with 4XL clothes and then the supplier told me that no one is that big. It took me a while to find the right supplier.

I always believe that you were not born to fit clothes, but clothes are made to fit you. I just had to keep my chin up and eventually found a supplier who could give me the sizes I asked for, she shares.

Unlike many other clothing lines, the entrepreneur approaches ordinary people to model WearBums products for her marketing campaigns.

Every time we plan to launch a product, we post a message calling on followers to come down and model our products. We never let professional models do this because I want my products to be recognizable to young women.

Anda also collaborated with professional skaters and dancers to model the jeans WearBums offers to show that they are not only flexible, but also comfortable.

A unique size guide has been deliberately introduced to WearBums loungewear to remove the stigma of international size conventions.

Instead of S, M and L, WearBums loungewear has sizes 1, 2 and 3.

When WearBums participated as a seller in CelebFest 2022, an event featuring retail and F&B offerings, Anda shared that she was touched by the warm reception she received at her retail booth.

A few of them came up to me after trying on our jeans and started thanking me saying this was the first time they felt seen.

Despite the success of her sales booths, the thought of starting a physical store was not something she had actively considered. This was until she realized she could no longer use her house as a makeshift warehouse to store her products.

Anda then took a big leap of faith and launched her first concept store on Syed Alwi Road.

I initially had no intention of owning a physical store because my business was not even a year old. It was daunting to make such a risky decision, she says.

But interacting with customers at her store convinced her that she has played a part in encouraging young women to feel unapologetic about their bodies.

The Tiktoker is also the brainchild of two other companies Araes Nails and BumOutSpace. Since nail polish is not halal (permitted) in Islam, her Muslim-friendly nail polish company offers a range of shades that are vegan and cruelty-free.

BumOutSpace is an indoor glamping business that allows friends to connect in a private space with a teepee tent.

Before becoming self-employed, Anda was a full-time financial advisor. However, she soon found that her career as a financial advisor was demanding and it was impossible for her to combine three different businesses in addition to her full-time job.

Then she decided to devote her full attention to running the three companies.

Since launching her inclusive clothing line, Anda has also continued to voice her social media platforms, promoting self-love and self-confidence among young women.

I started posting content about my weight loss journey on TikTok because some followers asked for weight loss tips.

But as with most influencers, criticism in the virtual world is also no stranger to her.

She once gave advice on how to reduce the portions one eats and how people can consider sharing a meal or dessert with a friend to lose weight. This rubbed fitness instructors the wrong way.

They believed that I was advocating an unhealthy lifestyle, but I knew that my tips were normal, as not everyone can eat and lead a healthy lifestyle like those who are fit. It’s about how we take small steps to change our lifestyle.

Despite the occasional backlash, her content and commitment to promoting body positivity has struck a chord with many of her followers.

They have shown appreciation for her content and products, noting that she has helped them feel more confident.

Through her business venture and body positivity content, Anda wants young women to celebrate their curves and recognize that their bodies have no flaws.

I also want to show women that my life is ordinary, just like theirs, so that they can relate to me. That way they wouldn’t compare their life to mine, thinking I have a better life.

They say beauty lies in the eye of the beholder and the same goes for your body.