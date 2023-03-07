Waxman’s score of 322.60 secures her spot at Nationals for Utah Diving





FEDERAL WAY, Wash. Holly Wasman secured her spot at the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive year with a score of 322.60, also placing fifth in the women’s 3m on the first day of the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Centre. “We had an excellent first day here in zones,” dive coach said Richard Martiner “like every time you get an NCAA qualifier it’s a cause for celebration. Holly was steady all day and she crossed the finish line strong to move up 3 places and comfortably advance to NCAA’s in 5th place Kathryn had a really good meet too as it can be really hard and intimidating to get into zones as a freshman but she was fantastic and her better events are yet to come she was the second highest freshman which is great news for her future. Waxman’s score stood at 296.10 after the prelims and she held eighth place, but she improved her game in the finals to secure her spot at the nationals. Her score in the second session of 322.60 moved her all the way up to fifth and ensured she would have another chance to compete in the final meeting of the year. Waxman goes into the final two days on zones that only need to finish in the top 12 on the 1m or platform to earn a national berth in those events as well. Kathryn Grant also fought her way to the 3m final with a provisional mark of 292.55, placing 10th. She would finish the final in 13th. Lizzy DeCecco Placed 44th. Utah’s men’s divers competed from the 1m and Elijah Petersen , Luke McDivitt And Jenner Pennock all made it to the final. Petersen’s 341.10 counted for Utah’s best score in the prelims, placing him eighth, followed by Pennock in twelfth and McDivitt in thirteenth. Petersen’s total in the final of 333.95 allowed him to remain eighth, while McDivitt’s score improved by more than 30 points and he moved up to tenth. Pennock finished the day in 14e. “The guys all did really well to get into the flow of the game,” said Marschner. “That was great to see as the 1m event is probably the weakest event for all three men. Elias just missed an automatic qualifier but he is well positioned to secure a spot on 3m tomorrow. We have a nice momentum built up and I’m optimistic.” that we will have another very successful day tomorrow.” Looking forward On day two of the zones, the women climb the tower, while the men climb the 3m. Follow the Utes! For fans of Utah’s men’s/women’s swimming and diving programs, follow the Utes on Twitter (@UTAHswimdive), Instagram (@utahswimdive) and Facebook (@UtahUtesSwimDive).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utahutes.com/news/2023/3/7/womens-swimming-diving-waxmans-score-of-296-10-secures-her-spot-at-nationals-of-utah-diving.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos