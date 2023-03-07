BYU Football: What Transfer Quarterbacks Looked Like in First Spring Training

PROVO Pitt and USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis got his first chance to run the BYU offense, he was brought in to keep spinning along, and he liked what he saw Monday afternoon at the Indoor Practice Facility when the Cougars played their first held spring training like a Big 12 football team.

I thought it was good, Slovis said. It was a first day, so it certainly wasn’t perfect. There were some learning curves for everyone, some timing stuff. But for the most part for a first day I thought it was good. I’m pretty proud of the way guys competed.

I thought (Slovis) looked great. I thought all quarterbacks looked good, so no complaints there with quarterbacks. There’s a lot of talent in that room. BYU football coach Kalani Sitake

As reported by the Deseret News Sunday, after the first of 15 spring camp practices, the Cougars are nowhere near full on offense. Receiver Kody Epps (shoulder surgery) and running back Aidan Robbins, the UNLV transfer, are not taking part in contact practice due to injuries, and Isaac Rex is being held back from many things as he comes back from a major compound leg fracture that limited what he could do in 2022.

That meant guys like Parker Kingston, Ethan Erickson and Hobbs Nyberg saw a lot of reps on Monday.

I think those guys will really impress a lot of people, Slovis said. The receivers here probably know the offense better than any receiving corps I’ve ever been to.

That’s saying something, considering the graduate transfer was at USC and Pitt, a pair of Power Five programs.

So what did Slovis look like?

That’s the question BYU fans want to know, and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and head coach Kalani Sitake were happy to share the good news.

He looked good, yes, Roderick said. We made some big plays and had some long foul balls that were close. He made good decisions, handled the ball really well and he looks like he’s been in our system for a while.

Sitake added: I thought he looked great. I thought all quarterbacks looked good, so no complaints there with quarterbacks. There’s a lot of talent in that room.

In the media viewing portion of the workout, Slovis, Ryder Burton, Nick Billoups and Cade Fennegan got reps for the last 20 minutes. Roderick said Jake Retzlaff, a high school transfer student, had recently had his tonsils removed and was unavailable, but he’ll be fine. The sixth quarterback on the spring list distributed by BYU on Monday is former Corner Canyon standout Cole Hagen.

The quarterbacks are much further than I expected, Sitake said. I mean, obviously there were some mistakes, but not really by them.

Sitake said the offense is ahead of the defense, as expected, after the defensive staff shuffled during the offseason and former Weber State coach Jay Hill was named defensive coordinator.

He’s doing it exactly like I would if I was leading the defense, Sitake said of Hill. So, high energy, discipline and we’re focused on playing our base defense first and seeing what else we can mix in. But I think he’s using the talent and the staff in the right way.

Hill also liked what he saw on Monday, saying the pace is excellent on defense and it’s now a matter of getting guys familiar with the plan.

Hill commutes back and forth from Ogden and has kept his home in Weber County for a while so his children can finish the school year there.

That was pretty rough, he admitted.

He is also looking for backup linebackers as starters Max Tooley and Ben Bywater miss spring camp after undergoing surgeries during or after the season. Those two are the only defenders on the two-deep map who won’t see any live action between now and April 14, when the camp ends.

In total, there are 37 newcomers on the roster, which is a pretty big number, Sitake acknowledged.

The coach’s goal for the remaining 14 practices, including a March 31 scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium that will be open to the public, is for them to compete at the Power Five level.

Just competing for positions and maybe permanent spots, Sitake said of the objectives. That is now at every position. Obviously with the kickers we have to figure those out as well.

Usually the quarterback spot is long figured out, especially if Slovis stays healthy. Roderick confirmed that last week.

Kedon has been a great worker since he got here. He’s done a great job of showing he’s not entitled to it, Roderick said. He’s only here to work and he’s just one of the guys, just like everyone else. He is a good player and we are all delighted to have him.