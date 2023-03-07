Islanders News: Watch Scoreboard – Lighthouse Hockey





The New York Islanders (72 points in 65 GP) have an extra day between games, another chance to watch the scoreboard as some of the many, many teams with fewer games played go into action tonight. Tonight, the buffalo sabers (four points behind, four games in hand) are home to the Oilers, while the Senators from Ottawa (four points behind, three games in hand) are in Chicago. The Capitals are also in action (in LA), and the red wings lost again last night, but the general managers of those teams got themselves out of the wild card chase. (That said, the Capitals are only four points behind, with one game left.) View standings Came in tonight, were watching: WC1: NYI 72 points, 65 GP

: 68 points, 64 GP 7: THE: 65 points, 63 GP Islanders News That said, with an off day, there was no new comment from the islanders, not even from the official site. However, Steve had a plethora of Isles links in the Sunday roundup, including the victory over the Wings, Ilya Sorokin’s dad to watch him play, Adam Pelech’s return to form and more. In our latest edition of #50YearsOfExcellence presented by @PitchBook 40 goals for Captain Lee

39 bossy hat tricks

38 wins for Halak

37 winning goals for Sutter

36 lamps lit by Moulson Take it all in. New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 6, 2023 Elsewhere NHL scores from last night including the Red Wings losing their sixth straight…to the leaflets, and the lightning destroyed by the Hurricanes, 6-0, just a day after Jon Cooper made waves by sitting his first line for the third period. The Lightning have lost five in a row, being very unhelpful to the islands, and they lost Victor Hedman in this one too. In his Vegas debut, Jonathan Quick made 25 saves and conceded three goals, just enough to beat the Canadiens. Fellow deadline acquisition Ivan Barbashev scored his first two with the team. [NHL]

Ryan O’Reilly left the Leafs game Saturday after taking a shot from hand and an update is expected today. [TSN] Speaking of who, they lost to the Canucks. I bet you can’t guess who said, “That’s up to us.” [Sportsnet]

Jack Campbell’s battle continues in Edmonton. [Sportsnet]

Despite their sell-out, the Capitals believe they can win again. But what else to say. [NHL] Cooper on Hedman’s injury: “No update yet. He tried to come back and couldn’t. I think if there’s a positive result, he’s been trying to come back.” Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) March 5, 2023

