Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Russian opponent after victory





Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine plays a forehand against Maryna Zanevska of Belgium in their first round match on Day 4 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. Clive Brunskill/Getty Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk chose not to shake hands with her opponent, Russian player Varvara Gracheva, after beating her in the final of the ATX Open on Sunday. 20-year-old Kostyuk defeated 20-year-old Gracheva in the final 6-3, 7-5. “In the position I am in now, it is extremely special to win this title,” said Kostyuk. “And I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people who are fighting and dying now.” In addition, Kostyuk did not name her opponent in the acceptance speech. RELATED: Ukrainian tennis player Daria Snigur gets emotional after shocking victory over Simona Halep: ‘For Ukraine’ Kostyuk previously said she would not shake hands with her Russian or Belarusian opponents as long as the war in Ukraine continues. Kostyuk’s father and grandfather are still in Kiev. And in September, the tennis star refused to shake hands with Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka at the US Open, citing the ongoing conflict in her hometown of Kiev. The athlete told CNN at the time, “I’m more stressed out being outside looking in, than actually being there,” as she tries to balance the pressures of competing with the stress of worrying about her family. Never miss a story sign up PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to riveting human interest stories. Kostyuk added: “It just takes time and unfortunately a lot of losses and deaths, including a lot of innocent people. This is our belief, I think, and we just have to come back strong.” Sunday’s victory lifted Kostyuk’s ranking to No. 40 in the WTA. Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts in her match against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in her first round match on Day 4 of the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park on June 21, 2022 in Eastbourne, England Robert Prange/Getty The WTA allowed Russian and Belarusian players to participate, unlike some other tournaments for the sport. “Individual athletes should not be penalized or prevented from competing because of their origins or the decisions of their country’s governments,” the WTA said in a statement. an earlier statement. Story continues Russian and Belarusian players were allowed to play in the 2023 Australian Open under a specific circumstance implemented by the tournament. They were not allowed to show their flag or country, CNN reported that. RELATED: Wimbledon suspends Russian and Belarusian tennis players during war in Ukraine Last year, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating in the 2022 tournament. That April, Wimbledon officials released a statement address their concerns. “Given the profile of The Championships in the UK and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of government, industry, sport and creative institutions to leverage Russia’s global influence with the strongest means possible.” The statement continued: “In the circumstances of such unwarranted and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefit from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players in The Championships,” the statement continued. “It is therefore our intention, with great regret, to refuse registrations of Russian and Belarusian players for The Championships 2022.” Before the decision, the tournament had not implemented a ban on athletes, as players from Germany and Japan were not allowed to participate during World War II. ESPN reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/ukrainian-tennis-player-marta-kostyuk-203203068.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos