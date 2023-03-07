Panthers fall short in championship appearance bid





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. The Milwaukee men’s basketball team fell behind early and could never get back, when a furious second-half rally fell short by a final score of 93-80 against Cleveland State in the semifinals of the 2023 Barbasol Horizon League Championship Monday. evening. The Panthers (21-11) narrowed a 28-point deficit to single digits against the Vikings (21-12) over the course of the second half, but couldn’t get any closer in the Panther Basketball Postseason presented by Educators Credit Union. “First of all, congratulations to Cleveland State and also to Northern Kentucky,” head coach Bart Lundy said. “We were really motivated in the quarterfinals against a team that beat us twice and I think tonight the script has flipped a little bit. College basketball is a funny thing, it’s energy, it’s movement, it’s motivation. The only thing one basketball perspective that I was disappointed in is that I think some of our systems failed. But I thank them, they put us in those situations.” Jalen Johnson led the way with a season-high 24 points, finishing 10-of-14 from the floor while adding eight rebounds. BJ Freeman added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Justin Thomas also added double digits with 10 points. “I’m proud of our group,” said Lundy. “We had 13 new guys, four returners, zero business knowledge. A program that was in the dumps, no fan base, no one cheering for them. I had people telling me it was an ‘impossible job’ when I got here. And if you rewind to the quarterfinals we had standing room only and played really nice basketball it’s a shame we didn’t get to show that here in Indy these 17 guys who had some faith and came together hopefully we have the foundation for great things moving forward. I’m proud of them. It was an honor to coach this group. You can say many things about us, but there was no giving and no giving up in any game.” Cleveland State raced to a 20-5 lead, holding off Milwaukee’s late offense. The team was led by Tristan Enaruna with 24 points and also added eight rebounds. Deante Johnson added a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards and also blocked four shots. Milwaukee trailed 62-34 early in the second half and still down 24 when CSU reeled in a lucky three-pointer on the shot clock buzzer to make it 71-47. The Panthers made an impressive push from there, pulling off a 19-4 run that cut the margin to below double digits at 75-66 on a pair of free throws from Freeman with 6:07 left to play. Cleveland State then stopped the tide with a huge dunk from Tae Williams and followed that up with a three with 3:45 left, cutting their lead to 85-68 and shutting out the game. Milwaukee shot 40.3 percent (31-of-77) from the floor, while CSU was 49.3 percent (35-of-71). A huge difference came in the transition, where the Vikes held a 32-11 lead. The Horizon League Tournament is coming to an end for MKE, but the postseason is not yet. The program has accepted an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational. Keep an eye out for the official announcement of the field by the CBI organization in the coming week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mkepanthers.com/news/2023/3/6/mens-basketball-panthers-fall-short-in-bid-for-championship-appearance.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

