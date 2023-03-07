Nathan Bracken, now completely unrecognizable, begins campaigning for Liberals in New South Wales state elections

He was known for his signature wavy golden locks and extraordinary bowling record.

But Nathan Bracken couldn’t look any different these days after shifting his focus from cricket to politics.

The Australian sporting legend was the second fastest Aussie to reach 100 ODI wickets in 60 games alongside Shane Warne and Dennis Lillee. That feat has since been bested only by Mitch Starc.

Bracken went on to take 186 wickets for Australian in 121 matches in a glittering nine-year international career.

Nathan Bracken back in his cricketing heyday Source: Supplied

But it appears the 45-year-old has set his sights on a new career and is now the Liberal candidate for The Entrance, on the Central Coast, in the upcoming New South Wales state election.

The quick six foot left arm now has shorter hair, parted in the middle, and is now more brown than blonde, with some gray here and there.

Bracken also now has a beard and wears glasses.

He completed a bachelor’s degree in communications after retiring from cricket, but continued to play a role in the game as both commentator and coach.

Nathan Bracken and his wife Haley. Image: Instagram Source: news.com.au

Nathan Bracken with wife Haley and sons Chase and Tag. Image: Instagram Source: news.com.au

He is now an account manager at Boral Concrete on the Central Coast.

Bracken is up against David Mehan, the Labor incumbent, who has held the seat since 2015 and has a majority of 5.2 per cent.

The former athlete previously ran as an independent in the 2013 federal election, receiving 8.2 percent of the primary vote.

In 2017, he unsuccessfully ran again as an independent.

Bracken told The Daily Telegraph that he was running because the Central Coast needed a vote in parliament.

I’ve been on the Central Coast for almost 20 years now I made a decision a while ago not to be one to whine about it (I want to focus on) what it can be, the infrastructure, the opportunities all residents want it Bracken said.

My views have always been on the liberal side, even when I ran as an independent I favored the liberals.

What Dominic (Perrottet) has been through and where he’s taking us,[it’s]a great opportunity to jump out of Covid and put us on the front foot for the future.

Nathan and Haley Bracken back in his cricket days Source: News Corp Australia

Bracken retired from cricket in 2011 due to a knee injury and later sued Cricket Australia over how it was handled.

He alleged that the organization engaged in deceptive and deceptive conduct, was negligent and in breach of contract. The case was eventually settled.

At his peak, he was one of the best short bowlers in the world, playing 116 one-day internationals and 19 T20 internationals for Australia and being part of the victorious 2003 and 2007 World Cup teams.

However, he never managed to secure a spot in the Test line-up, only carrying the baggy green five times.

Bracken and his wife Haley competed against each other on Dancing With The Stars in 2011.

They have two children, sons Chase and Tag.