As Utah football prepares for spring camp, Whittingham focuses on QB depth

Estimated reading time: 6-7 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY It may be March, but Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham can only look forward to the way his team comes together as spring camp begins at the end of the month.

The 2022 season may have only ended two months ago, but there’s no off-season in the most popular collegiate sport, and Whittingham is ready to see the younger players on his roster make some progress in spring camp, while also learning the mechanics of veteran players strengthened in Utah’s pursuit of the rare three-peat Pac-12 championship.

But as Utah kicks off its spring football camp on March 21, starting quarterback Cameron Rising will be forced to watch from the sidelines as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered late in the Rose Bowl against Penn State. Rising underwent surgery earlier this year and hopes to return in Week 1 against Florida as the SEC schedule visits Rice-Eccles Stadium for the first time.

For Whittingham, the biggest priority going into the spring is figuring out the depth at the quarterback, the guy who will round out the depth chart and provide quality backup to Rising, whether he’s done in Week 1 or one of the depth players will have to fill in for a period of absence.

“Yeah, we need to figure out who’s two, three and four on the quarterback depth chart,” Whittingham told KSL.com in an extended interview. “We know who it’s going to be. Without Cam being able to compete in the spring, that opens the door for a bunch of representatives for the young guys, and that gives us a good opportunity to sort these guys out.

“Hopefully we’ll come out of the spring with a lot more information than we have now on these guys. If we don’t have a final two, three, four, at least we’ll have a lot of work to evaluate over the summer.”

That group includes the walk-on Bryson Barnes, who has served as Rising’s backup for the past two seasons; redshirt freshman Nate Johnson, who was occasionally used in goal-line packs last season, and Brandon Rose; and freshman Mack Howard, who enrolled early in Utah; competing for the back-up spot, among other things.

Whittingham said Rising is “on track” for a return to the field around the time Utah opens its fall camp, but there’s still a lot of time between then and now to get a better understanding of how Rising will respond once he gets his brace yourself and work through physical therapy.

“Well, we don’t want to rush him; there’s no chance that’s going to happen,” Whittingham said. “We’re going to listen to our medical people and do exactly what they ordered. … It’s not a situation where he will be ruled out for the Florida game, but you definitely need to have enough work before the Florida game to make sure make sure he’s ready.”

Utah hopes to have Rising on the field when fall camp opens but if he’s not available for some reason Whittingham said they’ll create a benchmark date in 10 days or something to give them confidence it wouldn’t be their game plan negatively influencing for when Rising needs to be back before the coaching staff scouts a backup quarterback who gets the nod against Florida.

Utah Utes running back Nate Johnson (13) takes the ball to the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, November 5, 2022. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

But even the day of the game is still moving. The game’s contract allows for a Thursday or Saturday option for the season opener, and a date has not yet been finalized, though Whittingham said there are several factors to consider – time, broadcast networks, etc. – that will be factored into the selection . Whatever the date, Whittingham remains hopeful that he will have his starting QB.

“Cam is a tough guy, he’s competitive, and to keep him out of that game in Florida there’s going to have to be some real setbacks, and so we hope that doesn’t happen,” he said.

Outside of quarterback depth, Whittingham said the team will look for a starter to run back after Utah used a running back by commission approach last season, even moving quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson to running back to help with his depth after Tavion Thomas was rarely used due to injuries and problems off the field.

Utah returns to a fraught backroom with varying talent and experience. Veteran return Micah Bernard, who has been with the program the longest, entered the transfer portal earlier this year before eventually returning to Utah. Jackson, Jaylon Glover and Chris Curry, who suffered a season-ending injury, join Bernard from last year’s roster.

Four-star freshmen John Randle Jr. and Dijon Stanley and three-star freshman Michael Mitchell join them. All three incoming players will join the team in the fall.

Whittingham gave no insight into whether one player has an inside track over another, but said the depth chart will be determined by how each performs on the court.

“They’ll play their way into it, and that’s all I can say; it’s a game,” said Whittingham. “That’s a deep room with a lot of guys who are very talented so we’ll see how it plays out on the pitch. I suspect someone will show up as the leading back but if not there’s no problem running .” back by committee; that works too. So we’ll just have to see how that plays out. “

Utah will be returning most of its production to offense starting in the 2023 season, but having Brant Kuithe back on the field will be an added bonus, as will Miki Suguturaga’s switch in position from defensive to tight end. Whittingham said Suguturaga is “built like a tight end” and is expected to fill the “inline” tight end spot left empty by a prolific Logan Kendall.

Although Utah loses a proven defensive end on the other side of the ball, Whittingham said he feels “really good in that position” where Van Fillinger, Jonah Elliss and Connor O’Toole have emerged as effective edge rushers. With Chase Kennedy, whom Whittingham described as “really coming along,” and Logan Fano added to the mix, Utah seems to be in the right place.

Spring camp will likely lead to more changes before fall camp opens in August, but Whittingham said the main focus of spring camp “will be primarily on player development, fundamentally and technically.” There will be few, if any, live representatives for the team’s starters while the coaching staff evaluates and prepares the depth players.

“Let’s develop the twos and threes and keep the one sharp with exercises that aren’t live and go from there,” Whittingham said.

Utah’s spring camp begins on March 21 and ends on April 22 in the spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

×

Latest Utah Utes Stories

Josh is the sports director of KSL.com and beat writer of University of Utah athletics, primarily football, men’s basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 pick for college football.