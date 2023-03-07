



The Boston Bruins continue to set the standard of excellence with every passing regular season win after completing their 10e straight win that pushed them to a 49-8-5 record. They became the fastest team in NHL history to score 100 points in their 61st game of the season and they are about to build a 20-point lead in the Atlantic Division. Now it’s up to NHL historians, prognosticators and analysts to understand the Boston Bruins’ place in history as they continue to win after improving their already deep, dominant lineup with Dmitry’s stunning NHL trade deadline additions Orlov, Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi. TSN analyst Craig Button actually referred to Bertuzzi’s former team, the Detroit Red Wings, in an attempt to put the dream season for the Boston Bruins in a historic hockey perspective. Button was referring to the Scotty Bowman-coached 2002 Stanley Cup champion Red Wings who posted a 51-17-10 record with 116 points, eventually defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in five games for the Stanley Cup Final victory with Brendan Shanahan , Sergei Federov, Chris Chelios, Brett Hull, Steve Yzerman, Luc Robitaille, Pavel Datsyuk, Nik Lidstrom and Dominik Hasek, among others, in a Hall of Fame-filled lineup. That’s the kind of greatness he sees in this Boston Bruins group that may not have nine future Hall of Famers like the Red Wings, but there will still be a few under a Bs team that dominate all others. You go back and look at what the Detroit Red Wings did that season where they were so far ahead of everyone else all season and then capped it off with a Stanley Cup, Button said. I see that with the Boston Bruins. What’s really interesting about the Boston Bruins is that they’ve been the best team in the NHL all year and all the other teams in the East have been trying to catch up to them. It’s like the old cartoons with the Coyote and the Roadrunner where the Coyote thought he was catching up with the Roadrunner, and all the teams in the East thought they were catching up with the Roadrunner and the Boston Bruins said, Well, I don’t think so. You may think you are close, but the road may run out in front of you. I don’t see anyone near the Bruins right now. I think none [Eastern Conference] teams closed the gap one way or another. Some teams have made themselves better, like the Boston Bruins. Button doesn’t see anyone in the East who could challenge the Boston Bruins in the playoffs, though historically they’ve had a tougher time recently with Carolina and specifically troubled the Ottawa Senators this season. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, according to Buttons, as the only team that could give the Black and Gold run with their depth and talent across the board. You are a team that is so good and so complete throughout the roster, Button said. You have all the elements to be successful in the playoffs. We talk about the playoffs, the grind, the competitiveness, the size – they have all those elements in place. While it’s nice to have national hockey analysts singing the praises of the Boston Bruins, the proof will of course be what happens when the Stanley Cup playoffs get under way after their dominant regular season run continues.

