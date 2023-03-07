Sports
Mwaba Mkwasa hopes recent milestones can help fulfill dreams
By Oli Dickson Jefford, Sportsbeat
Norwich swimmer Mwaba Mkwasa believes recent milestones could help her live up to her Paralympic potential.
Mkwasa, 17, has been competing in paraswimming events for over half a decade and has a string of remarkable achievements to celebrate.
Significant success has only further fueled her ambitions with the biggest events in the world as her long-term goal.
What I am most proud of is being selected by the SportsAid season for the Team England Futures programme. I found it a really valuable and informative experience, said Mkwasa, who is supported by SportsAid and Girdlers Livery and spoke ahead of SportsAid Week 2023.
SportsAid’s support has been very helpful, especially with paying for all matches and all equipment, all for me to keep competing. It’s another source of motivation because it pushed me to work harder, enabling me to do everything I’ve done so far.
At Winter Nationals in December 2022, I placed second in the 50-meter backstroke, so that was one of my highest finishes to date.
I’m hoping to be selected for the UK Talent Programme, as right now I’m in the English – hoping to progress and progress, and hopefully be selected for future World Championships and Paralympic Games.
SportsAid Week 2023 is coming, with the annual initiative, which started in 2016, from Monday 6 March to Sunday 12 March.
This year’s theme focuses on accessibility and inclusion as the charity spotlights the country’s most talented young athletes and celebrates the incredible work being undertaken by its partners to support the future of British sport.
Mkwasa began swimming lessons at the age of four and eventually returned to swimming after she lost her arm following a car accident at the age of seven.
Taking part in the pool has given her great satisfaction throughout her career, although she believes more can be done to welcome future para-athletes.
I also did gymnastics before the accident, but of course I couldn’t go back to that, added Mkasa, who is funded by SportsAid and commercial partner Girdlers Livery.
I wasn’t much into swimming at first because I was in a swimming club with able-bodied swimmers, so I was always behind, but I remember going to a competition when I was about ten years old and I really enjoyed that, and when I was 11 and went to my first para competition.
I got talent spotted when I was about 12 and that’s how I started competing with other paraswimmers on a regional and national level.
I would say swimming gave me something to work hard at and it helped me set goals. It made me realize that I am capable of much more than I ever thought I was or would be. I think that’s what swimming has given me, a sense of purpose.
I think inclusion and accessibility are important in sport because it increases the diversity of athletes and makes sport more accessible to more people. Paraswimming gives people like me an equal and fair chance to pursue the sport and progress.
However, I believe that improvements can be made in areas such as the coverage of parasports and making all sports facilities accessible.
At some pools it was difficult for the paraswimmers to get in and out of the pool, and I feel this is an area not considered to be of major concern as it does not affect able bodied swimmers.
SportsAid Week 2023 will take place from Monday March 6 to Sunday March 12! Join us for a special week of fun and awareness around the theme of accessibility and inclusion. Please visit www.sportsaid.org.uk
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/swim-star-mwaba-mkwasa-hopes-recent-milestones-can-help-fulfil-paralympic-dreams-190459372.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mwaba Mkwasa hopes recent milestones can help fulfill dreams
- Spirit of Alabama: Finding the Perfect Prom Dress at Holt Studio 26
- Retired officer explains how Ukraine should approach the Bakhmut battle
- Investment – Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks India Inc to step up investment
- Turkish opposition chooses Kilicdaroglu to face Erdogan in presidential election | world news
- EX-British leader Boris Johnson knights his father – report
- Veteran actor Qavi Khan buried in Canada
- Every Star Trek actor who left the franchise
- ‘See no one around’ by Boston Bruins
- Matthew McConaughey’s kids attended Paris Fashion Week, without Matthew McConaughey
- Microsoft brings AI-powered Copilot to its business app suite
- Newsroom | UNRWA