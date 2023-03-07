Mwaba Mkwasa hopes recent milestones can help fulfill dreams

By Oli Dickson Jefford, Sportsbeat

Norwich swimmer Mwaba Mkwasa believes recent milestones could help her live up to her Paralympic potential.

Mkwasa, 17, has been competing in paraswimming events for over half a decade and has a string of remarkable achievements to celebrate.

Significant success has only further fueled her ambitions with the biggest events in the world as her long-term goal.

What I am most proud of is being selected by the SportsAid season for the Team England Futures programme. I found it a really valuable and informative experience, said Mkwasa, who is supported by SportsAid and Girdlers Livery and spoke ahead of SportsAid Week 2023.

SportsAid’s support has been very helpful, especially with paying for all matches and all equipment, all for me to keep competing. It’s another source of motivation because it pushed me to work harder, enabling me to do everything I’ve done so far.

At Winter Nationals in December 2022, I placed second in the 50-meter backstroke, so that was one of my highest finishes to date.

I’m hoping to be selected for the UK Talent Programme, as right now I’m in the English – hoping to progress and progress, and hopefully be selected for future World Championships and Paralympic Games.

SportsAid Week 2023 is coming, with the annual initiative, which started in 2016, from Monday 6 March to Sunday 12 March.

This year’s theme focuses on accessibility and inclusion as the charity spotlights the country’s most talented young athletes and celebrates the incredible work being undertaken by its partners to support the future of British sport.

Mkwasa began swimming lessons at the age of four and eventually returned to swimming after she lost her arm following a car accident at the age of seven.

Taking part in the pool has given her great satisfaction throughout her career, although she believes more can be done to welcome future para-athletes.

I also did gymnastics before the accident, but of course I couldn’t go back to that, added Mkasa, who is funded by SportsAid and commercial partner Girdlers Livery.

I wasn’t much into swimming at first because I was in a swimming club with able-bodied swimmers, so I was always behind, but I remember going to a competition when I was about ten years old and I really enjoyed that, and when I was 11 and went to my first para competition.

I got talent spotted when I was about 12 and that’s how I started competing with other paraswimmers on a regional and national level.

I would say swimming gave me something to work hard at and it helped me set goals. It made me realize that I am capable of much more than I ever thought I was or would be. I think that’s what swimming has given me, a sense of purpose.

I think inclusion and accessibility are important in sport because it increases the diversity of athletes and makes sport more accessible to more people. Paraswimming gives people like me an equal and fair chance to pursue the sport and progress.

However, I believe that improvements can be made in areas such as the coverage of parasports and making all sports facilities accessible.

At some pools it was difficult for the paraswimmers to get in and out of the pool, and I feel this is an area not considered to be of major concern as it does not affect able bodied swimmers.

