Around the Oval: Ohio State Men’s Hockey Faces Michigan in Big Ten Tournament, Baseball Wins the Frisco Classic and Women’s Tennis Opens its Conference Slate with a Win

Ohio State’s Olympic sports continued their success in the early months of 2023 with another week of performance from the school’s non-income programs.

In this edition of Around the Oval, we offer overviews of hockey, baseball, women’s tennis and gymnastics for men and women.

Over the weekend, we also covered the women’s basketball run at the Big Ten Tournament, the women’s hockey first-place finish at the NCAA Tournament, and Sammy Sasso’s Big Ten title at 149 pounds.

Ice Hockey Men



The No. 3-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament with a 3-1 comeback win over No. 6-seeded Penn State in Game 3 of the conference quarterfinals series on Sunday.

Game three wins On to the semi-finals of the B1G tournament! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/b9tXt7aJXe Ohio State Men’s Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) March 6, 2023

Cue the fist pump The Buckeyes move on Solid team victory! More to come #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/oeVwOfhALD Ohio State Men’s Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) March 6, 2023

A crowded house at the Value City Arena witnessed the Buckeyes’ win against the Nittany Lions, who trailed Ohio State 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals from Cole McWard, Scooter Brickey and Tate Singleton to secure the victory to set.

Ohio State faces No. 2 seeded Michigan at 6:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor in the single-elimination semifinal round, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Buckeyes won the season series against the Wolverines, 2-1-1, with an overtime win at home, a regulation win at Cleveland in the “Faceoff on the Lake” game, and a split series on the road.

Semifinal match Buckeyes vs Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Ann Arbor. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6WEVSSudqr Ohio State Men’s Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) March 6, 2023

Saturday’s matchup will be the third Big Ten Tournament battle between the rivals. Ohio State won 3-2 in the semifinals in Columbus in 2018 and Michigan took a 4-0 win in the quarterfinals in South Bend, Indiana. The Buckeyes have a 2–4 ​​all-time record in the conference semifinals and have not finished higher than second in the Big Ten Tournament since its inception in 2013–14.

Basketball



Ohio State baseball won the Frisco Classic over the weekend in Frisco, Texas. The team went 2-1 in the round-robin tournament and clinched the title with a 12-9 victory over Oklahoma that tied the Buckeyes for a tiebreaker.

Ohio State’s win against Oklahoma concluded a three-day stretch in which the Buckeyes also defeated Mississippi State in an 8-3 win on Friday and lost themselves to California 16-1 on Saturday.

In the game against the Sooners, the Buckeyes came from an early 3-0 deficit with a five-run third inning. Despite multiple threats from Oklahoma to break the game wide open, Ohio State never relinquished its lead, adding three runs in the fifth, three more in the seventh and an insurance run in the ninth to clinch the 11-9 victory to obtain.

Ohio State’s bats shone in the game, as the Buckeyes racked up an impressive 16 hits on the day and had six players with multi-hit performances. Tyler Pettorini had three doubles and two RBIs, Matthew Graveline had three hits and one RBI, Nick Erwin had two hits and three RBIs, Kade Kern had two hits and three RBIs, Mitchell Okuley had two hits and Marcus Ernst had two hits and one RBI .

After the tournament, Ohio State had named three players to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament team: Isaiah Coupet, Kern, and Pettorini.

Coupet improved to 3-0 with his great performance against the Bulldogs on Friday, going five innings with one basehit. He walked six batters, struckout nine and gave up only one run in the game. Kern and Pettorini were on fire all weekend as Kern scored four hits, three RBIs and three runs in the three games, while Pettorini recorded five hits, five RBIs and two runs.

Women’s tennis



Ohio State women’s tennis kicked off the Big Ten competition with a 7-0 sweep of Penn State on Saturday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

A sweep to start Big Ten play for the Buckeyes! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/nNCkTgXnGR Ohio State Women’s Tennis (@OhioStateWTEN) March 4, 2023

The No. 3 Buckeyes improved to 8-4 with the dominant win. Ohio State also earned its first conference win, marking the first step toward its program defending the Big Ten regular season championship from a year ago.

Against Penn State, Ohio State captured the double with wins over Sydni Ratliff and Isabelle Boulais on lane two and Danielle Willson and Kollie Allen on lane three. In singles competition, the Buckeyes continued to dismantle the Nittany Lions by taking quick wins over Shelly Bereznyak, Ratliff and Willson to secure the game, 4-0.

At that point, coaches from both teams elected to continue their unfinished games, allowing Ohio State to claim three more points with wins over Allen, Lucia Marzal, and Irina Cantos Siemers.

Looking ahead, Ohio State travels to Los Angeles this weekend to play UCLA on Saturday. The team will also stop in Malibu, California, for a fight with Pepperdine on March 14. The Buckeyes’ next Big Ten game is three days later, on March 17, against Wisconsin in Columbus.

Gymnastics



Ohio State’s gymnastics teams had impressive wins this weekend. The men’s team defeated Army on Saturday and the women’s team defeated Illinois and Kent State in a tri-meet on Sunday.

Men’s Gymnastics



Ohio State’s men’s gymnastics put up its best performance of the season as it defeated Army by over 22 points, 409.95-387.60, in West Point, New York, over the weekend. With the victory over the No. 11 Black Knights, the No. 7 Buckeyes earned their second top-25 win of the year.

Ohio State has its best team show of the season to beat Army on the road!! The Buckeyes had the better team score on every event and had five individual event title winners!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/D0oW9a4Dyx Ohio State Men’s Gym (@OhioStateMGYM) March 4, 2023

Against Army, Ohio State’s top performers were Tomohiro Kawada and Kristian Grahovski, with scores of 13,800 on rings and 13,400 on rings, respectively. Cade Spencer also solidified his jump, scoring a 14.750 to win the individual event title.

“Today was a pretty solid day for us as a whole,” Ohio State head coach Rustam Sharipov said after the meeting. “The last two weeks of hard work, I believe, has paid off in our performance. We still had some mistakes and were short on some goals, but overall I’m satisfied and happy.”

The team’s next day of play will be its toughest meeting of the year as Ohio State welcomes No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 4 Penn State to the Covelli Center on Saturday. The Buckeyes then close out their regular season in Lincoln, Nebraska in a game against the Cornhuskers.

Gymnastics Ladies



Ohio State’s women’s gymnastics also had a stellar league performance this weekend as the No. 16 Buckeyes finished their regular season with their second-best overall score in program history by beating Illinois and Kent State.

What a way to close out the 2023 home roster #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/l9lYLIMHhY Ohio State WGYM (@OhioStateWGYM) March 5, 2023

Nicole Riccardi and Payton Harris took event titles on uneven bars, while Lexi Edwards and Syndey Jennings took first place for their individual performances on floor and vault, respectively.

Following the event, the program honored Edwards, Alexis Hankins, Ella Hodges, Raina Malas and student assistants Zoe Schweitzer, Sarah Rowland and Mikayla Martin as part of the Senior Day festivities for the class of 2023.

We our seniors! Thanks for everything you’ve done for this program! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vkuqNYKH3E Ohio State WGYM (@OhioStateWGYM) March 5, 2023

Ohio State’s next game will take place on Friday in Berkeley, California, to face the California Golden Bears. The encounter will be the final regular season game for the Buckeyes, who will compete in the Big Ten Championships in Iowa City on March 18 for the NCAA Regionals from March 29 to April 1.

Other news and notes

