Indian Wells: defending champion Fritz, Swiatek in the main draw of the main draw





American Taylor Fritz will take on either compatriot Ben Shelton or Italian Fabio Fognini as he begins his title defense this week in Indian Wells, with top Iga Swiatek facing a potential third round showdown with 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu. Fritz battled through excruciating pain to end Rafael Nadal’s 20-match winning run to claim his first Masters 1000 championship last year and will hope for another storybook finish after the main draw was announced on Monday. Facing an exhausted men’s field, Fritz could meet the Danish Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. Seventh-seeded Rune also won his first masters title last year when he defeated 22-time major winner Novak Djokovic in Paris. The red-hot Daniil Medvedev, who took his third straight title in Dubai this month, is on a collision course to face third-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud in the last eight, while top-seeded Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz could do it in the final against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. the quarters. World number one Djokovic pulled out of the tournament on Sunday, and Nadal, who aggravated a hip problem in his second-round loss at the Australian Open and has not played since, also pulled out. On the women’s side, Swiatek looks like she would have little trouble clinching a second straight title in the Southern California desert after riding to victory a year ago amid an undefeated blockbuster. She could face WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals after starting her campaign against American Claire Liu or Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck, while Canada’s Andreescu also enjoyed the first round. Fresh off her first Grand Slam win in Australia, second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face either Alize Cornet or Evgeniya Rodina to start the tournament. She has a chance to get a little bit of revenge against would-be foe Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round after the 2021 French Open winner ended her 13-match winning streak in Dubai last month.

