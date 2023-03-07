No. 12 Cal Downs No. 14 Long Beach State, No. 18 Pepperdine





Bears win fifth straight in three days

MALIBU The No. 12 California beach volleyball team ended a three-day game with a pair of 3-2 wins over No. 14 Long Beach State and No. 18 Pepperdine Monday afternoon. The Golden Bears have now won five games in a row and three against ranked opponents. No. 12 Cal 3, No. 14 Long Beach State 2 Cal started his morning in Malibu with a fight with The Beach. The team captain couple senior Ainsley Radell and fifth year Ashley Delgado got the Bears first on the board with a 21-19, 21-16 win at court two. It was the pair’s sixth win in a row. sophomore Alex Young Gomez and senior Lexi Mc Keown were next to strike with a gritty win on court four to give the Bears a 2-0 lead. The pair took the first set 21-17, but The Beach answered with a spirited 22-20 win in set two to force a third. The tiebreaker would also go to extra points with Bears leading 19-17. LBSU took the game on court five to stay alive, but Cal tied the game on court one with junior Maya Gessner and sophomores Ella Dreibholz achieve a three-set victory of their own. After splitting the first two frames 21-19, 16-21, the duo dominated the third 15-7 to seal Cal’s fourth win in a row. 1. Maya Gessner / Ella Dreibholz (Kal) def. Mari Molina/Christine Deroos (LBSU) – 21-19, 16-21, 15-7

2. Ainsley Radell / Ashley Delgado (Kal) def. Sydney Stevens/Julia Westby (LBSU) – 21-19, 21-16

3. Malia Gementera/Taylor Hagenah (LBSU) def. Sierra Caffo / Liz Waters-Leiga (Cal.) – 21-13, 16-21, 15-12

4. Alex Young Gomez /Lexi Mckeown (Cal) def. Haley Carrington/Holly Jackson (LBSU) – 21-17, 20-22, 19-17

5. Defeats Maggie Walters/Natalie Glenn (LBSU). Brooke Buchner / Natalie Martin (Cal.) – 21-16, 21-19

Exh. Ava Mann / Gia Visser (Kal) def. Kate Stoughtong/Savannah Lyons (LBSU) – 21-16, 21-18

Order of completion: 2, 4, 5, 1*, 3 No. 12 Cal 3, No. 18 Pepperdine 2 The game with host Waves came down to the last game, but again the Bears got on the board first, earning McKeown and Young-Gomez their fourth straight sweep at court four 25-23, 21-15. Pepperdine responded with an impressive win over two with all three sets going to extras. An outright win out of five gave the Waves a 2-1 lead, leaving the Bears in a situation to win on lanes one and three. After losing the first game of the season earlier in the day, the third team came from junior Liz Waters-Leiga and sophomores Sierra Caffo bounced back with a clutch 21-13, 21-19 victory to keep his team alive. The fans in attendance would get what every beach fan hopes for in a first court decision maker. Gessner and Dreibholz traded punches early in the first set with the Waves’ McKenna Thomas and Lexi McLeod, but went on a late run to make it 21-15. The second set was a similar story as the Bears led 20-16, but the Pepperdine pair refused to quit and held off three match points in a row to make it a one-point game at 20-19. The fourth match point would go to the Bears’ side, as Gessner and Dreibholz sealed the team’s fifth straight victory. 1. Maya Gessner / Ella Dreibholz (Cal) def. McKenna Thomas/Lexi McLeod (PEPP) – 21-15, 21-19

2. Defeats Savannah Standage/Kate Clermont (PEPP). Ainsley Radell / Ashley Delgado (Cal.)- 23-25, 24-22, 16-14

3. Sierra Caffo / Liz Waters-Leiga (Cal) def. Jasmin Suarez/Gracie Pedersen (PEPP) – 21-13, 21-19

4. Lexi Mc Keown / Alex Young Gomez (Cal) def. Gracey Campbell/Gabbie Perez (PEPP) – 25-23, 21-15

5.Jordan Benoit/Juju Quintero (PEPP)def. Natalie Martin / Brooke Buchner (Cal.)- 21-16, 21-18

6 (ex.) Ava Mann / Portia Sherman (Cal) def. Chase Curry/Emi Erickson (PEPP) – 21-18, 21-14

Order of Finish:4, 2, 5, 3, 1* Next one Cal is on the road again this weekend at Hawai’i’s Heineken Kings Cup, a three-day event starting Friday. There, the team will face Nebraska, Washington, Texas, Oregon and host Rainbow Wahine.

