What Chris McIntosh is looking for in a new Wisconsin men’s hockey coach |
Chris McIntosh recognized that there are multiple needs when looking for the next University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach.
He fired Tony Granato on Monday after five losing seasons in seven leading the program. That put the Badgers on the clock to find someone to set a new course for a team that has lost its former way of winning.
Quick hiring to have the best chance of success in the transfer portal this off-season may mean passing up college coaches who have a month left in the season with their current teams.
McIntosh said there are complexities caused by player movement, but that won’t drive the quest.
“I would like to tell you that my priority is to get this quest right,” he said. “Of course there is urgency and we will be quick, but not at the expense of a good search.
“I hope the players in our current squad are patient and confident that we will find a leader they can be excited about and confident in where we are going. But we cannot get around the reality of the day and I think it’s more important that we get this decision right for the long haul.”
Assistant coach Andy Brandt will lead the team during the transition period before a new coach comes on board. Associate head coach Mark Osiecki was fired along with Granato.
The UW men’s hockey program has won six NCAA championships, but it’s going longer than ever before without winning one. In the 17 seasons since the 2006 title, it has eight winning records and nine losing records.
Attendance is still among the best in college hockey, but the announced average of 8,000 for games at the Kohl Center this season was the lowest since 1971-72.
That’s the landscape for the program as McIntosh searches for a new coach.
“It’s a wide open, clean slate to find the next leader of this program who can help us get to that level of consistency and that level of success,” he said.
“What Wisconsin values … is more than championship-level hockey on the ice,” McIntosh said. “It’s the highest expectations off the ice, in the classroom. It’s a long game here. But I’m convinced that person exists and I’m convinced that person will be excited about this program.”
Five Badgers players sat in a row during McIntosh’s press conference, and the athletic director and former UW football player said they gave a greater chance of success to the decision to leave Granato.
“I want them to have the kind of experience here as a badger that I had as a badger,” McIntosh said. And when you weigh those things up, it points to times like this when you have to make tough decisions that affect people you love, but it’s for a greater purpose, it’s for a greater direction. it’s for the players who are in this program now and those who will arrive in the future.”
