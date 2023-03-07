Mirabai Chanu wins BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year





Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year (ISWOTY) award for the second year in a row. The BBC announced the winner for the year 2022 here on Sunday evening at a gala. Manipuri, Chanu, 28, thereby earned the honor of being the first person to take the honor twice. Badminton ace PV Sindhu, Olympic bronze medal winning wrestler Sakshi Malik, two-time world wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat and world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen were the other nominees for this year’s award. Chanu, a former world champion, won a silver medal at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota in addition to winning the gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year. Chanu joined the ceremony in Delhi through a live link and said, “I am very excited and want to say that I will work even harder for the upcoming Olympics and win more medals for India.”

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel was named Para-Sportswoman of the Year – a category introduced for the first time – after winning Commonwealth gold. Patel, 36, said: “It is a gratifying feeling to win this prestigious award, which is part of a wonderful initiative that empowers women and athletes. “It is also commendable to see the BBC focusing on parasport and making India more inclusive.” Former hockey star and coach Pritam Siwach received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian sports and inspiring generations of players. The 48-year-old was the first female hockey coach to receive the Dronacharya Award, which was established in 1985 and honors sports coaches in the country. “It motivates us when we get such awards.” she said Boxer Nitu Ghanghas was chosen as the Emerging Athlete of the Year. The 22-year-old is a two-time junior world champion and won Commonwealth gold in 2022. The invited audience at the venue watched a video message from gymnastics great Simone Biles before Nitu walked onstage to receive her award. Biles said “Nitu worked so hard and proved herself top of her class at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.” In response, Nitu said, “I am very happy. This will motivate female athletes to perform even better. Last year I was a guest at this ceremony. So it’s a great experience to be a winner this year. All my energy now goes to the Olympic preparation.” The teams that won a Commonwealth gold medal were also honored at the ceremony and received a special trophy for their historic achievement. And 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi and 106-year-old Rambai received their Changemaker of the Year awards. Devi won gold in the 100m dash at the World Masters Athletics in Finland and bronze in the shot put. Rambai won gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at the 2022 National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, Olympic boxing champion Vijender Singh and top-ranked table tennis player Manika Batra were among those who attended the function.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/sports/mirabai-chanu-wins-bbc-indian-sportswoman-of-the-year-for-a-second-time-1503159956.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos