Salukis takes on Indiana State in the first round of Hoops in the Heartland





CARBONDALE, Illinois – The seventh-seeded Southern Illinois University women’s basketball team (11-18, 8-12 MVC) will open Hoops in the Heartland against 10th-seeded Indiana State in Moline, Illinois at 6:00 PM on Thursday night. HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN The first-round matchup will air on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. CT, with Scott Warmann (play-by-play) and Laura Leonard (analyst) on the call.

To listen, tune in to 95.1 Steve FM, where Trey Reamer will call out Moline’s action. TOURNAMENT NOTES The winner of Thursday night’s game between the Salukis and Sycamores will advance to the second round to face second-seeded Belmont on Friday at 6pm.

If the Salukis made it to the semifinals, they would play Northern Iowa, Valparaiso or UIC again on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The championship game takes place on ESPNU on Sunday at 1 p.m. QUICK HITS Southern Illinois finished the regular season with a record of 11-18 overall and 8-12 in Valley play. SIU enters the tournament after a pair of losses to Northern Iowa and Drake along the way.

In Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs, Promise Taylor broke the program’s single-season block record after completing her 83rd block of the year. Taylor breaks CiCi Shannon’s record of 82 blocks in a season, set in 2011.

broke the program’s single-season block record after completing her 83rd block of the year. Taylor breaks CiCi Shannon’s record of 82 blocks in a season, set in 2011. As a team, SIU is 16 blocks away from setting a single-season program record. The Salukis currently have 139 blocks per year and the record was set in 2010-11 when the team totaled 155 blocks.

The Salukis are looking to advance to the second round of the conference tournament for the third consecutive season. In each of the past two years, SIU defeated Indiana State in the opening game of the tournament, with last season’s second-round victory following a first-round bye.

SIU ranked third in the MVC in foul scoring over the course of the regular season, averaging 73.4 points per game. Only Drake and UNI scored more on average per game in the league. The Salukis are tied for 44th in the nation in the category with Middle Tennessee State and Kansas.

The 73.4 points are the program’s highest average in more than 20 years.

Southern was in the top five in the conference in both field goal percentage (.429, fourth) and three-point percentage (.336, fifth) in 2022-23.

Only Missouri State averaged more offensive rebounds per game than SIU (11.9) in the MVC.

SIU’s revenue margin of 3.00 was the best in the Valley and ranked 62nd nationally. This is the program’s strongest margin since 2019-20, when SIU had a revenue margin of 3.3.

Southern Illinois was top three all season in the MVC insteals-per-game (9.66, first), blocks-per-game (4.79, second), and assists-per-game (15.48, second) . The steals average ranks 40th nationally, while the block average was the 20th best in the country. In terms of assists, Southern was 47th in the NCAA. LEADING THE SALUKIS Ashley Jones finished the regular season as the fourth-highest scorer in the Valley with 17.4 points per game. Jones has recorded at least 20 points in four consecutive games and a total of 13 games this year.

finished the regular season as the fourth-highest scorer in the Valley with 17.4 points per game. Jones has recorded at least 20 points in four consecutive games and a total of 13 games this year. Jones also ranks in the top 10 in the MVC in free throw percentage (.783, 10th), three-pointers per game (2.0, tied for sixth), three-point percentage (.358, ninth), and assists per game (4.0, fifth).

Promise Taylor led the conference and placed sixth in the NCAA in blocks-per-game (3.0). Taylor has had 15 blocks in her last three games, including a program-record 10 blocks in a 20-point, 11-rebound and 10-block triple double against Evansville on Feb. 25.

led the conference and placed sixth in the NCAA in blocks-per-game (3.0). Taylor has had 15 blocks in her last three games, including a program-record 10 blocks in a 20-point, 11-rebound and 10-block triple double against Evansville on Feb. 25. Taylor is also second in the Valley in field goal percentage (.595).

Quira love ranks fourth in the league in assists-per-game (4.1) and leads the MVC in assist/turnover ratio (2.5). This ranks 13th in the country.

ranks fourth in the league in assists-per-game (4.1) and leads the MVC in assist/turnover ratio (2.5). This ranks 13th in the country. Love and Jaidynn Mason are both top five in steals-per-game, with the junior guard’s 2.0 steals ranking third and Mason’s 1.7 ranking fifth.

are both top five in steals-per-game, with the junior guard’s 2.0 steals ranking third and Mason’s 1.7 ranking fifth. Laniah Randles The Salukis entered the tournament with 6.4 rebounds per game. VIEWING THE STATE OF INDIANA The Sycamores enter the tournament as the 10th seed after finishing the regular season with an overall record of 11-18 and a conference record of 6-14.

Indiana State is 1-6 in its last seven games, with its lone victory coming against Bradley on March 2. The Sycamores were 10-12 going into the recent game.

The Sycamores are looking to make the second round of the conference tournament for the second consecutive season. In 2021-22, Indiana State defeated Evansville 89-75 to advance past the first round.

ISU averages 64.0 points per game, ranking eighth in the Valley.

Indiana State is fourth in the conference in revenue margin (0.48). The Sycamores are also in the top five in the league in steals per game (7.72, fourth). SERIES HISTORY SIU has an all-time record of 57-45 against the Sycamores. This season, the Salukis are 2-0 against Indiana State, winning 60-58 in the first game on December 31 and then 79-64 in the second game on February 23. Ashley Jones averaged 15.0 points per game against the Sycamores over the two matchups.

averaged 15.0 points per game against the Sycamores over the two matchups. The Salukis have faced the Sycamores in Hoops in the Heartland in three of their last four tournaments. SIU won all three meetings. Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at@SIU_WBasketballon Instagram at@SIU_WBasketballand on Facebook atFacebook.com/SalukiAthletics. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siusalukis.com/news/2023/3/7/womens-basketball-salukis-to-take-on-indiana-state-in-first-round-of-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos