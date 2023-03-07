Tony Granato has been fired as Wisconsin men’s hockey coach

MADISON The Tony Granato era came to an end on Monday.

The University of Wisconsin hockey coach has been relieved of his duties, athletics director Chris McIntosh announced. Granato spent seven seasons compiling an overall record of 105-129-16 (.452) and a score of 65-87-13 (.433) in the Big Ten. The program has finished under .500 for the past two years.

UW went 13-23 last season with a score of 6-18 in the Big Ten. The season ended Saturday in Michigan as it dropped the second game of a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series.

Granato was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2017 and in the 2021 Badgers Big Ten championship season; however, those two seasons were the only ones the team finished with a winning record. UW made its lone NCAA Tournament appearance under Granato two years ago, but failed to advance past the first round.

“First of all, I want to thank Coach Granato for all he has put into this program over the past seven seasons,” McIntosh said at a Monday afternoon press conference. “He’s an amazing person, an incredible Badger. He will always have a place here and be remembered that way. No one has given more to this program than Coach Granato and his staff.

“Ultimately, this program has a history and legacy of the highest expectations. It deserved a chance to consistently return to a championship level.”

McIntosh spoke for 14 minutes sharing his thoughts on his must-haves for the next coach, the timeline for decisions, his thoughts on this year’s team and the resources being provided to the program. A handful of badgers, including Captain Dominick Mersch, attended the press conference.

McIntosh said he returned from the Badgers’ Big Ten quarterfinals with Michigan on Sunday and met with Granato Monday morning to inform the coach of his decision. From there, Granato was given time to meet his staff and players. McIntosh also addressed the team.

“Tony and I had a good chat today,” said McIntosh. “I left that conversation with more respect than I’ve ever had for him, but it probably won’t come as a surprise that what happened in that room and the conversation we had will remain between the two of us.”

The last two UW coaches were former Badger players. Will next?

Wisconsin’s next coach will be the 15th in the program’s history. The final two coaches, Mike Eaves and Granato, came from the Badgers’ coaching tree.

McIntosh wants a proven winner who understands college beyond the athletic department.

“This program has a lot going for it and I think it is attractive and I am confident we can attract a top level coach with a proven track record of success,” he said. “But also someone who appreciates Wisconsin and understands what it means here, understands the expectations, understands what Wisconsin values, understands that this program is more than championship hockey on ice, it’s the highest expectations off the ice, in the classroom. It’s the long game here.”

The search for a Wisconsin coach comes at a point in the season when many of the top teams are far from done playing. The NCAA Tournament doesn’t begin until March 23 with the National Finals on April 8.

“Certainly the dynamics that exist in this environment today add some complexity to a search like this,” McIntosh said. “I would like to tell you that my priority is to get this search done right. Of course there is some urgency and we will have to be quick, but not at the expense of the right search.

“I hope the players in our current squad are patient and confident that they will find a leader they can be excited about and confident in where they are going, but there is no escaping the reality of the day. I I think it’s more important that we get this decision right for the long haul.”

Badgers struggled for consistency over the years

The announcement comes nearly a year after Granato’s contract was extended despite the team’s fifth-place finish in the Big Ten. At the time, Granato and McIntosh reiterated their championship-level expectations for the program.

Granato said in an interview with the Journal Sentinel last spring that the discussions he and McIntosh had focused on how to make the program more consistent from one year to the next.

Being consistent is about being better prepared for underclassmen to all leave at the same time. That is what it is all about this summer and about the (transfer) portal, says Granato.

The portal is a marketplace for free agents. As a university and as a program and as a coach, you have to be sharp to understand that how recruiting and filling your roster once was is different now. That’s the season we’re in right now.

After struggling offensively in 2021-22, the Badgers have made additions through recruiting and the transfer portal to tackle those areas. The impact was not felt.

Wisconsin finished last in the Big Ten with seven teams (conference games) in assists (3.75), points (6.00), and number of shots (0.07) and ranked sixth in goal average (2.25) and shots on target (30.50). Their best statistical results were third-place faceoffs (.514) and power plays (.220.).

There was also a lot of contention on the defensive side, where UW allowed the most goals per game in the conference.

Still, the team impressed McIntosh with his approach and effort.

“I thought we fought extremely hard all season,” said McIntosh. “I thought this group of young men was tenacious. I thought they’ve been fighting all season so I think there’s enough pieces in our team from what I know about this roster that there’s enough talent and heart to go into the future to be successful. Those are areas that I was really impressed with.”

Kohl Center upgrades on tap for the program

Whoever takes over the program will soon have access to a whole range of improved facilities. New areas of sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and academic support are part of the project, which will be completed in the fall of 2024. The rear portion of the Kohl Center is under construction.

McIntosh referenced the project when asked if the administration could do more to support the hockey program.

“There’s been a commitment from all of us that will lead to the kind of success we expect here,” he said. “At the moment there is a construction project going on at the back of this building which is quite a big commitment to the hockey program. That adds to the appeal and attractiveness of this position, of this job and I have every confidence in someone to find who sees it the same way.”

The hiring of former Badger Granato was a hit in 2016

Granato’s departure closes the book on an appointment that was widely praised in 2016.

In addition to starring for the Badgers from 1983-87, Granato had a 13-year NHL career and seven years as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche. He was also the head coach of the 2018 US Olympic team.

However, that success did not lead to long-term success on the ice in Wisconsin. McIntosh hopes to change that.

“I want nothing more than for the players in this program to enjoy the level of success that generations of players before them have enjoyed here,” he said. “For me personally, I want them to have the kind of experience as a badger that I had as a badger,” said McIntosh, who won two Big Ten titles with the football program in 1998 and ’99. “If you weigh those things up, it points to times like this where you have to make tough decisions that affect people you love, but it’s for a bigger direction and especially for the players who are in this program right now and those who will do that.” come in the future.”