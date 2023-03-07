ATP Rankings: Djokovic comfortably ranked No. 1 in the world, Rune hits a new career high





Here’s everything you need to know about the latest ATP rankings released March 6, 2023. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev moved up one spot to sixth in the latest ATP rankings released Monday after winning the ATP500 event in Dubai, his third title in three weeks. Defending champion Andrey Rublev, who lost to former world No. 1 and compatriot Medvedev in the final, dropped one place to seventh. Novak Djokovic comfortably maintains his number one ranking despite his undefeated start to the season which ended in the semifinals in Dubai. Danish teenager Holger Rune, who reached the semifinals at the ATP500 event in Acapulco, jumped two spots to a new career-high of eighth. NATIVE AMERICANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna – 15 Yuki Bhambri – 75 (up four places) Saketh Myneni – 76 (up four places) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan – 85 (dropped three places) N. Sriram Balaji – 92 Arjun Kadhe – 129 Ramkumar Ramanathan – 135 Anirudh Chandrasekar – 144 (jumped 14 places) Divij Sharan – 158 (dropped three places) Purav Raja – 162 (dropped five places) N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth – 168 (29 places jumped) Single people Prajnesh Gunneswaran – 313 Sumit Nagal – 379 (up eight places) Mukund Sasikumar – 403 (dropped four places) Ramkumar Ramanathan – 414 (dropped three places) Elsewhere in the top 10, injured Rafael Nadal, who has been out of action since the Australian Open, and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime each dropped one spot to ninth and tenth respectively. Australia’s Alex De Minaur, title winner in Acapulco, and US runner-up Tommy Paul each moved up four places to 18th and 19th respectively. Chilean Nicolas Jarry, who won his first tour title in front of the home fans in Santiago, made a huge jump from 35 places to 52nd, while second place Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry also took 15 places and is now No. 61 in the world. ATP Top 10 (SRB) Novak Djokovic – 7160 points (NL) Carlos Alcaraz – 6780 points (GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas – 5805 points (NOR) Casper Ruud – 5560 points (USA) Taylor Fritz – 3795 points (RUS) Daniil Medvedev – 3775 points (RUS) Andrey Rublev – 3660 points (DEN) Holger Rune – 3321 points (ESP) Rafael Nadal – 3315 points (CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3245 points

