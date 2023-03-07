Da Silva, Simpson named to All-Pac-12 teams





BOULDER University of Colorado Tristan da Silva And KJ Simpson received All-Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball honors, which were voted on by coaches, the league’s bureau announced Tuesday. Da Silva, a junior forward, was one of 10 members of the All-Pac-12 First Team, while Simpson, a second-year guard, was selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team. Da Silva leads Colorado with 15.9 points per game on 50.7 percent shooting while averaging 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is fifth in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting (.402), while ranked sixth in scoring, eighth in overall field goal percentage, ninth in stealing, and 15e in free throw percentage. Da Silva is the eighth different Buffalo to be named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and the 12e honor in general. The Buffaloes have each had at least one All-Pac-12 First Team member for the past five seasons. Simpson leads Colorado in assists (111), steals (43) and free throw percentage (.817) while only trailing da Silva at 15.9 points per game. On the Pac-12 charts, Simpson is sixth in free throw percentage and stealing, seventh in scoring and assists, 12e in minutes played (31.8 mpg) and 13e in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5). The Buffaloes have had at least one player on the All-Pac-12 First or Second Team all 12 seasons of their conference membership. It is the fourth time in the past five years that Colorado has represented multiple players on its all-conference teams, and sixth overall. Colorado, 16-15 overall, tied for eighth in the Pac-12 at 8-12 and is the No. 9 seed at the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament, March 8-11, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

