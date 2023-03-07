Cricket World Cup: where is England seven months after the title defence, and pick your team

Jofra Archer (left) and Jason Roy (right) have had doubts about fitness and form over the past 12 months, leading captain Jos Buttler (center left) and coach Matthew Mott (center right) to ask questions.

After a 2-1 win in the series in Bangladesh, England’s 50-over side are ready for the winter.

Jos Buttler’s team will not play a one-day international for six months and will start the World Cup defense in India a month later.

With the help of Cricviz and BBC Test Match Special expert and former England spinner Phil Tufnell, we look at the questions England still face as they try to retain the trophy they won dramatically in 2019.

You can also choose your England XI for the World Cup at the bottom of the page.

“Roy looks confidently at the fold again”

Once such a force as the openers batted attacks into surrender on the power play, England have found points at the top of the league table harder to come by of late.

In the year leading up to the 2019 tournament, Eoin Morgan’s squad led the way in batting power play in a variety of categories, not least runs scored.

But under the leadership of Buttler and coach Matthew Mott, they score fewer runs, lose more wickets and allow more dot balls on average.

Jason Roy’s prolonged run of poor form in 2022 was a big part of that, but with doubts over whether he deserves a place, the past hundreds against South Africa and Bangladesh have eased the pressure.

“He’s done a good job, he had a very lean trot and when the pressure is high you have to go out and put in some performance,” Tufnell told BBC Sport.

“He got those couple of very timely tons. It’s good to see him score points again and look confidently at the crease again. Those points might give him a nod as he was such a crucial part of the success of England.”

England also hope to have Roy’s old opening partner Jonny Bairstow back after the double leg fracture that has kept him out since September.

Phil Salt opened in the Yorkshireman’s absence, but a top score of 35 in six innings – since Buttler became captain – has failed to secure the position.

Dawid Malan is another option after spending a hundred and a half centuries at the top of the rankings in South Africa and another ton at number three in Bangladesh.

“Jonny Bairstow is a fantastic player,” added Tufnell. “It will be great to get him back and that’s going to be crucial because he’s a feared batsman the world over. He fits right back in for me.

“Then, if Alex Hales is available – and after the T20 World Cup, he should have a chance.”

‘Make-up from the side is crucial’

With England’s priorities elsewhere, the ODI side have not had the advantage of playing with a regular XI in the same way they did in 2019. However, Mott and Buttler have managed to find consistency with the side’s balance.

The preferred formula has seen them go with four batters, three all-rounders and three bowlers, plus Buttler as wicket-keeper.

The individuals that fit into the team are varied, but the composition has changed very rarely.

“You have to be very flexible, especially on the subcontinent,” Tufnell said.

“England have done quite well in white-ball cricket over the last four or five years. Jos is also growing in his captaincy role. It was a bit tricky at first, but he’s really putting his stamp on things now.

“The composition of the squad is going to be crucial and they need a pretty clear plan.”

Whatever the plan, choosing the best XI to execute it remains an unenviable task.

Joe Root was England’s leading points scorer at the 2019 World Cup, averages 50.05 in ODIs and, despite not playing an international white-ball match since last July, can be expected to compete again, especially given the importance of playing spin in India.

Root has hit three in the vast majority of his ODI innings since 2015, but may need to drop back to four to accommodate Malan, whose four centuries and average of 54.92 would make him a shoo-in for any other side.

And where is Harry Brook? The 24-year-old has played for the Test side this winter and has also been part of the T20 World Cup winning side.

“It’s a headache,” Tufnell said. “You’ve got all these guys that can slip in, but do you need to think outside the box and see how the tournament progresses?

“It’s going to be so interesting because it’s a tough place to play and there are so many different factors involved.”

Ben Stokes was player of the match in the 2019 World Cup final, but has since retired from 50-over cricket

There is similar competition for the all-rounders’ spots. Sam Curran was player of the tournament at the T20 World Cup and despite less than impressive ODI numbers, he played a key role in the Bangladesh series victory.

Liam Livingstone offers remarkable power hitting and another spin bowling option, Moeen Ali offers much the same, as well as extensive experience and the tactical knowledge to lighten the load on Buttler.

Chris Woakes is a double World Cup winner and a reliable, skilled new-ball bowler. Starting from the preferred line-up, that’s already four in three before you even think about the possible return of Ben Stokes.

The Test captain has retired from ODI cricket, citing the hectic international schedule. His focus will be on The Ashes this summer, but England won’t play until a month after that series ends and Stokes’ exploits in 2019 and the T20 World Cup Final in Australiait seems certain that they will at least try to lure him back.

“In my opinion, any side with Ben Stokes will be a better side,” added Tufnell. ‘Are you trying to talk to him?

“All these things need to be taken care of because what you don’t want is to go there without a clear schedule. You want these things to be properly arranged. I’d definitely put the question to Ben.’

‘Finding that magic little formula’

Liam Plunkett played a vital role for Morgan’s 2019 side with his uncanny ability to take wickets through the middle overs.

The sailor was the first of the World Cup winners to be moved after the final, but England have yet to satisfactorily fill the void he left.

So who can take on ‘the Plunkett role’ in India?

“The spinners,” Tufnell said. “Then you have Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes. Sam Curran is having a fantastic time – he’s got to get there somewhere.

“It’s about finding that magic little formula that makes it all work. I think it’s going to be a team game and people will have to be ready in the blink of an eye, but this England team is very experienced now.”

Player Overs Wickets Average Strike rate Economy fare Adil Rashid 72 17 23.41 25 5.60 Mun Ali 65.2 6 61.66 66 5.57 Olly Stone 25 5 28 30 5.60 Reece Toply 14.5 4 10:75 pm 22 6.13 Jofra Sagittarius 17 4 19 25 4.64 David Willy 19 3 40.33 38 6.36 Sam Curran 43 2 117 129 5.44 Liam Livingston 8 1 52 48 6.50 Highlight Wood 16 1 38 60 3.80 Chris Wakes 15 0 N/A N/A 5.73 Ben Stokes 6 0 N/A N/A 6.17

England have tried a number of options through the middle under Buttler, but with the team hacking and substituting so often it’s hard to know who they’ve chosen for the enforcer role this autumn.

Unsurprisingly, the spinning duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen have had a heavy workload in this passage of the game with the Yorkshireman by far the most successful England bowler between the 11th and 40th overs. The hope is that Moeen, and possibly Livingstone, are more effective on spider-friendly surfaces in India.

Maybe height is a factor. The shorter, skiddier bowlers like Curran and Wood have been battling for wickets in the middle overs. Taller bowlers – more similar to Plunkett – such as Archer, Reece Topley and Olly Stone have taken wickets much more often.

‘Build an attack around Archer’

Team Strike rate Economy fare Australia 12 5.94 Pakistan 16 6.25 West Indies 20 6.63 England 17 7:30 am bangladesh 21 7.37 New Zealand 17 8.20 India 25 8.27 Sri Lanka 14 8.34 Afghanistan 29 8.48 South Africa 16 8.59

Leading up to 2019, England’s biggest weakness has been their death bowling. Adding Archer to the mix in the final months before the World Cup helped address that and the 27-year-old fast bowler will be just as crucial this year.

His tally in the last 10 overs of an innings since returning from injury is remarkable – eight wickets at 4.75, a batting frequency of six, all while making just 4.75 runs and overs.

The sample size is small, but Archer’s importance to England is clear.

“Jofra Archer is a fantastic player to have back,” added Tufnell. “He’s now well established after his injury and seems to be fully fit and shooting. You’re trying to build an attack around him.”

As for who could help him late in the innings, Curran was expensive at the back of ODIs but was exceptional in that role in the T20 side and has done it in the Indian Premier League too.

Woakes and Wood have also bowled at death during their England careers.

Rashid also performed admirably bowling in the last 10 overs and, on spinning surfaces, could prove to be a useful asset, particularly against the lower order.

“We forget about Chris Jordan,” Tufnell said. “Maybe he’s more T20, but he’s an option at death.

“It all depends on what you’re presented with on the subcontinent, what kind of pitches are there. You have to be flexible and then in an instant you can introduce someone as a gut feeling or someone has performed well and they come in.”

