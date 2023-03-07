2023 NFL free agent tracker: Fantasy Football spin on Derek Carr, Geno Smith, Josh Jacobs tag and more





The 2023 NFL Free Agency period is almost upon us, and that has implications for the value of fantasy football. We’ve got the fantasy football impact of all the essential NFL Free Agent buys and transactions so you don’t have to scramble to catch up in August. As the deals and moves happen, I’ll be updating this page with the analysis and what you need to know. If you’re curious about the rankings of this free agent class, check out The Athletics Top 150 NFL Free Agents. 2023 NFL Free Agent tracker Derek Carr, QB: New Orleans Saints With Carr already released, we have our first free agent of interest. This signing is more about the Saints skill players than Carr as he has never finished higher than QB13 in FPPG. Still, Carr had four consecutive seasons with 4049+ passing yards before struggling last year with 3522/24/14 in 15 games. The Saints had just combined Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill for 3969/24/14, which doesn’t tell the whole story of how inconsistent and fractured the offense was at times. The backfield is in a state of flux with Alvin Kamara’s legal troubles, but if he plays, Carr should pep Kamara up a bit. As for Chris Olave, he had 119/72/1042/4 and a 24.1 TmTGT% in 15 rookie games with Juwan Johnson and Kamara as the second and third leading receivers. While Carr struggled at times, Davante Adams had 180/100/1516/14 and a high 32.3 TmTGT% with Mack Hollins second at 94/57/690/4. If Olave Carrs is an overwhelming No. 1 option (no major second wideout threat added) and sees a TmTGT% of 28+, a top 10 finish is in play. Michael Thomas’s contract situation is weird, but there’s a good chance he’s gone, helping Olave’s case further, as is the fact that Juwan Johnson is a free agent. Geno Smith, QB: Seattle Seahawks Smith is back with a big payday after Comeback Player of the Year. For fantasy football, Smith is an interesting case, struggling a bit later in the season (14.6 FPPG the last four weeks). Smith threw for at least one touchdown in all but one game (49ers in Week 2), with 17.9 FPPG (QB7). DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Ken Walker and Noah Fant all return, and the Seahawks faced the 49ers, Chiefs, Jets and Rams those weeks. The skill players are status quo with Walker an RB1 and Metcalf and Lockett and medium WR2s. Fant could generate more interest if the Seahawks showed him more and didn’t involve Will Dissly or a third receiver as much. No matter what, Smith is a great late-round quarterback as no one lines him up on last year’s performance, and he clearly has QB1 on his head when everything clicks again in 2023. Franchise tags Tony Pollard, RB: Dallas Cowboys Pollard was more effective and explosive than Ezekiel Elliott on touch, but unless the Cowboys cut Zeke, Pollard will remain a fringe RB1 with volatility due to his losing red zone, especially Elliott’s goal line touches. If the Cowboys leave Elliott and don’t make an insane pick for Bijan Robinson or something like that, Pollard would be stuck in a Top 10 ranking. Josh Jacobs, RB: Las Vegas Raiders While Carr is gone, Jacobs is back. The Raiders (and, as a result, Jacobs) weren’t as effective without Carr at center. Jacobs scored against the formidable 49ers defense in Week 17, but he was 17-for-69 and 17-for-45 in a rush in those two games. Nevertheless, even with the quarterback situation an unknown (as of today), Jacobs remains an RB1 in his fifth season and at age 25. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

