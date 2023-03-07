Wisconsin Men’s Hockey to Gain New Leadership in 2023-24





MADISON, Wis. There is a change in leadership of the Wisconsin men’s hockey program, UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh announced Monday. Tony Garnet who has just finished his seventh season behind the bench, will not return next season. “Coach Granato is a great tie and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” McIntosh said. “I greatly appreciate the heart and soul he put into the program during his time as head coach. “I believe our men’s hockey program can compete consistently at the championship level. My intention is to find a coach who will lead the effort to get us there.” UW went 105-129-16 overall and 65-87-12 in Big Ten play during Granato’s seven seasons. Granato led the Badgers to the 2021 Big Ten Championship and top seed for that season’s NCAA Tournament to highlight a seven-year tenure that also included a pair of Big Ten tournament title games in 2017 and 2021. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year during those two winning seasons. During his time as head coach, eight players who played for Granato played in the NHL, while four Badgers earned All-America honors and one won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. He also managed the 2018 U.S. Olympic team in PyeongChang, South Korea, while leading the UW program. Granato ranks third in UW history with 100 goals and fourth with 220 points during his four-year playing career at Wisconsin from 1983 to 1987, earned a pair of All-America honors and was named a Hobey Baker Memorial Award in 1987 finalist. A 2020 inductee into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and a member of the UW Athletic Hall of Fame, Granato represented his country in seven major international competitions as a player, including the 1988 Olympics, and spent 13 seasons as an NHL player and 13 years as an NHL head or assistant coach. The six-time NCAA champion Wisconsin men’s hockey program boasts a total of 17 regular season and tournament conference championships, as well as 43 All-Americans, 26 Olympians, and more than 100 all-conference players. A total of 91 badgers have gone on to play in the NHL, while an NCAA-best 14 badgers have won the Stanley Cup. In addition, UW’s support is among the best in the country and has been ranked in the top three schools for 53 consecutive years, including leading the country in 38 seasons. Wisconsin will immediately begin a national search for a replacement.

