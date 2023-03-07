Eagles Host UMass Wednesday in Hockey East Opening Round





CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. No. 8-ranked Boston College and No. 9-ranked UMass are about to clash in the Hockey East Opening Round on Wednesday night on Kelley Rink live on NESN+ and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. University, Merrimack or Northeastern down the road. Tickets are available at (617) 552-GoBC or BCEagles.com. SET THE SCENE The schools meet for the 11th time in Hockey East Tournament history

BC is 9-1-0 in 10 previous matchups, including four quarterfinal sweeps all played at Conte Forum

The Eagles’ only tournament loss to the Minutemen came in a play-in game at the end of the 1994–95 season between the No. 8 and 9 seeds at Chestnut Hill.

Boston College has won three of its last four general assemblies at the Heights SERIES HISTORY Boston College leads the series with UMass 73-17-3, including a 37-8-1 advantage dating back to 2008, en route to the 94th all-time meeting in series history

The Eagles have won five consecutive games against UMass and are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games

BC is 3-0-0 against Massachusetts this season, including a Hockey East sweep last month and a 4-2 non-conference victory at Fenway Park on January 7

The final Hockey East Tournament game in the series was a 3-0 shutout of Boston College against top-seeded UMass in the 2019 Hockey East Semifinal at TD Garden

The most recent tournament meeting on a campus site was in 2012 at Kelley Rink FEBRUARY SWEPEN BC swept UMass in a house-and-house on February 17-18 by the combined score of 10-4

In the opener at Kelley Rink, Boston College exploded for five goals in the first period and Nikita Nesterenko recorded his first career hat-trick in a convincing 7–3 victory

Nesterenko (3-1-4) and linemate Oscar Jellvik (1-2-3) combined for seven points while defenders Eamon Power And Charlie Leddie each collected a pair of assists

Mitch Benson made 29 saves for the win in his 100th career start

Trevor Kuntar scored twice in the series final, including the eventual game-winner in the third period, and BC won the weekend with a 3-1 road victory in Amherst

It was Boston College’s fifth consecutive victory over the Minutemen at the Mullins Center

Connor Joyce added an insurance goal for the Eagles in the third period FROZEN FENWAY Graduated forward Cam Burke scored his first two goals in a BC jersey, giving the Eagles a 4–2 victory over the then No. 15 UMass on January 7 at Fenway Park

BC improved to 4-1-0 all-time at Fenway, including four straight wins

Boston College moved to 7-1-0 in its last eight meetings with the Minutemen

On his return from the World Junior Championships, Cutter Gauthier opened the scoring just 2:25 into the night and added an assist Eamon Powells empty neater

BC finished with a 37-25 lead in shots on target and won the showdown 30-24 YOUTH CLASS Boston College’s junior class represents four of the team’s top six scorers

Nikita Nesterenko , Trevor Kuntar , Colby Ambrosio And Eamon Power have accumulated a combined 102 points this season, which is 37% of the team’s score

Three of the four have already surpassed their career highs in points

Ambrosio is one point away from tying his career high but has surpassed his career best goals (10) after scoring at UConn last Saturday BOOT UP BC ranks second in Hockey East and eighth nationally in power play at 24.8%

Boston College has scored on the power play in six of its last seven games and benefited from the power play twice last Saturday at UConn

Cutter Gauthier (7) and Trevor Kuntar (6) second and fourth in the league respectively in power play goals

The Eagles have scored at least one power play in 23 of their last 32 games NHL NOTES

Jack McBain (Arizona) recorded his second multi-point game of the season against the Devils on March 5 with a goal and an assist

Mike Matheson (Montreal) has a point in seven of his last eight games with a total of eight points over that span, including a goal on March 6 against Vegas

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver) was activated on February 27 from injured reserve and has a .937 save percentage in three starts since his return

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2023/3/7/mens-hockey-eagles-host-umass-wednesday-in-hockey-east-opening-round.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos