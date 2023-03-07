Netherlands tours Zimbabwe for Super League series





Zimbabwe play hosts against the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series in Harare, which begins on March 21.

The ODI series will be part of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Super League, the direct qualification route for the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup in India. In Super League, the top eight sides, including host India, earn direct qualification for the Cricket World Cup in October. The bottom five sides join five Associate teams, three from ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 and two from the qualifying play-offs, to compete in the 2023 ICC Mens World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Of these 10 parties, two will perform in the global event. Both Zimbabwe, in 12th place in the Super League points table with 45 points, and the Netherlands, in 13th place with 25 points, are not eligible for direct qualification for the World Cup. Despite this, Chevrons skipper Craig Ervine believed the series was still important to his side. I think the tour is very important for a number of reasons, Ervine said. One is a chance to check out some of the options ahead of the ICC Mens World Cup Qualifier on home soil and what kind of team our selectors are looking at. Secondly, it’s an opportunity to maintain the momentum that has brought the crowd back to Harare Sports Club and we want to continue into the qualifiers. What we want to see back is the support we had in qualifying in 2018 and we can only get that support by winning games continuously. This will be Zimbabwe’s final appearance in the Super League. 1st ODI: March 21

2nd ODI: March 23

3rd ODI: March 25 All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe and will start at 9.30am local time. It’s free to Sign in to ICC.tv. You can then watch Zimbabwe v Netherlands live and FREE on ICC.tv in all regions (except India) at: * ICC.tv website

* ICC.tv mobile apps (available in the App Store And Google Play)

* Samsung TV And LG TV apps

