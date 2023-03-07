Sports
How Auburn football incentivizes players to wreak havoc
AUBURN Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze told reporters in January that the weeks leading up to spring training would be stressful for his new staff.
The 53-year-old explained that the turnaround from recruiting players in the first few months after the staff came to Auburn to installing the offense and defense would be quick. He admitted that he and his assistants wouldn’t pull it all off, but did say the Tigers “better get good at something”.
With the first week of spring training in the rearview mirror, the coaches have begun introducing the schedule to the team. But it’s been a slow process.
SPRING PRACTICE:Auburn footballers who have the most to gain from Hugh Freeze’s first spring training
OWEN PAPPOE:Watch former Auburn football player LB Owen Pappoe run a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine
“They made it as easy as possible,” said senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris. “They’re not trying to put everything on us at once. They’re trying to spread it out over time. They’re just great people. All the coaches are great people. I’ve never met such a coaching staff. Everyone is sincere and you You can see they care about you on and off the field.
“The transition of this coaching staff was easy because they embraced us and let us know they care about us, even though they are new coaches and don’t know many players. They still care about us.”
Junior defensive back Keionte Scott echoed similar sentiments Wednesday: “The coaches have done a good job of giving us enough to catch up little by little. … There are a lot of coaches and GAs helping with things like that. Our coaches have told us that if we want something extra or if we’re struggling with something, we just have to come to them.’
Harris, who is entering his third year with the program after coming over from Kansas in 2021, said new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has not yet shared exactly what the defensive front will look like in 2023. The Montgomery resident explained that the defense has been practicing in both 3-4 and 4-3 formations.
“Coach Roberts is a multi-defense guy,” said Harris. “We are now preparing for both defenses. I really don’t know which one he will like the most.”
Roberts explained in an availability last month that it’s important to wreak havoc in his defense. That’s not just a word he’s throwing around, but rather a statistic he’s keeping. Whether it’s a sack, an interception, the breakup of a pass, or anything of the sort, it’s recorded as havoc.
The goal is to destroy at least 20% of the games.
“It’s exciting to have such a defensive coordinator,” said Harris. “He told us about it. I don’t know the exact numbers or anything like that, but they said they’d be tracking bags and sales this spring and whoever they’re going to hand out T-shirts. and gifts to people who create sales and negative plays and things like that.”
Auburn is not practicing this week due to spring break, but the Tigers will return to the field next Monday for their fourth practice of the spring. Freeze said Tuesday that the team will likely have its first scrimmage at Practice No. 6, which is scheduled for March 17.
And it will be a chance for Harris to cause some mayhem in exchange for a T-shirt or two.
“His defense is pretty straightforward, but it’s for us to know,” Harris said of Roberts. “He’s not trying to make things harder than they need to be.”
Richard Silva is the author of Auburn athletic beats for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.
