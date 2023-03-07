YOUR men’s hockey coach ‘won’t be back next season’ | News

MADISON (WKOW) The current head coach of Badgers men’s hockey will not be returning to the team, UW Athletics director Chris McIntosh said Monday.

McIntosh says Tony Granato, who just finished his seventh season with the team, will not return.

“Coach Granato is a great tie and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” McIntosh said. “I deeply appreciate the heart and soul he put into the program during his time as head coach. I believe our men’s hockey program can compete consistently at the championship level. My intention is to find a coach who will lead the effort to get us there.”

During his time as head coach, the team went 105-129-16 overall and 65-87-12 in Big Ten play. He led the Badgers to a Big Ten Championship in 2021 and had eight players go to the NHL.

The Badgers’ search for a new coach begins “immediately”.

In a press conference held an hour after the announcement, McIntosh explained why the university is taking leadership of the men’s hockey program in a new direction.

“Ultimately, this program has a history and legacy that holds the highest expectations,” McIntosh said. “It deserves the chance to return to championship level, consistently return to championship level.”

McIntosh reveals he had met Granato at 11am on Monday, just hours before the announcement came out. He said that while the season had its ups and downs, he didn’t want to disrupt the season and was part of the reason the decision was made on Monday.

“I just felt it was time to make a change,” said McIntosh. “I felt like the program wasn’t going in the direction it needed to go. I’m excited about the direction we’re going in the future and the development that’s going to happen within this team and this program that’s going to happen.” lead to success in the future.”

McIntosh said his priority is to get the search for the next coach right.

“Of course there is urgency and we will be quick, but not at the expense of a good search,” he said. “I hope the players in our current squad will be patient and confident that we will find a leader they can be excited about and have confidence in where we are going.”

Granato met with members of the media after McIntosh’s press conference, where he had nothing but positive things to say about the current team and alumni of the men’s hockey program.

“I want this program to succeed. I want this program to win immediately,” he said. “So I will do what I can to move forward. Hopefully I will be asked to form my opinion on things that need to change or things that need to get better to make that happen faster and faster.”

What Granato sees as possible changes was not disclosed at the press conference, he said that would be between him and the next coach.

Granato said he was not necessarily surprised by the decision as coaches are judged by record and standings. He said that when expectations aren’t met, “it’s always a possibility.”

Granato said he doesn’t know exactly what’s in store for him, but reiterates his love for the sport.

“I love coaching. I love being part of teams. This will not slow me down,” he said. “I will always want to be part of a team until they tell me I can’t.