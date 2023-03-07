Alabama’s Brandon Miller Named Best SEC Player by Coaches, AP





Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, whose stellar on-field season was clouded by off-field controversies, is the Associated Press Player of the Year and SEC Newcomer of the Year. The AP published the results a day after Miller was, too announced as the winner of the SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards, as voted by the league’s 14 coaches. Miller was a first team pick in all but one AP voting, receiving 12 of a possible 14 player of the year votes and 11 as the top newcomer for the SEC regular champion and No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-9 forward is only the fourth freshman in the past 50 years to lead the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.6 points along with 8.0 rebounds. He is also top in 3-pointers made, making 92 and batting at 40.4%. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams was named the AP’s coach of the year on Tuesday by 14 reporters covering the SEC. Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s National Player of the Year, were unanimous AP first-team picks. The other first-team selections are Missouri guard/forward Kobe Brown and Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith. Miller’s name popped up in court testimony in the capital murder case of now-former teammate Darius Miles and another man in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near campus. A police officer testified that Miles texted Miller in the early morning hours of January 15 requesting that Miles’ gun be taken. Fellow freshman starter Jaden Bradley was also on the scene. Neither has missed a start or been charged with any crime. The university has described Miller as a cooperating witness, not a suspect. A day after that testimonial, Miller scored 41 points and hit the game-winning shot in overtime to beat South Carolina to the cheers of Gamecocks fans. Afterwards, Alabama coach Nate Oats called Miller “one of the most mentally tough kids I’ve ever coached”. The Aggies’ Taylor also received two player of the year votes. LSU forward KJ Williams and Arkansas guards Ricky Council IV and Anthony Black each received a vote for newcomer of the year. Buzz Williams received eight votes, Dennis Gates of Missouri five and Oats of Alabama one in the coach of the year election. The second team of players included Council, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler, KJ Williams, Florida forward Colin Castleton and Vanderbilt forward Liam Robbins. This report uses information from The Associated Press.

