Purdue Football: Cory Trice dominates Combine
Hello, yes Mr. Trice, the John Purdue Club is at stake, anything about a possible contribution… yes… which comes with a signing bonus… should I tell them to wait?
Corey Trice entered the house like a riddle. The towering angle struggled with injuries throughout his career, but eventually put in a full season in 2022. Physically, he is everything the NFL is looking for in a press man or zone corner. He is big, strong and not afraid to hit. Speed and health were the question marks coming into Indianapolis, and one of those questions was answered resoundingly on the track.
Corey Trice Combine results
Dimensions
Height: 63
Weight: 206
Arm’s length: 32 3/8
Hand Size: 9 3/4
Evaluation
His height is the obvious outlier on the corner position. At age 63, he was the top corner of the combine, beating Julius Brents and Joey Porter Jr. 12 thumb. His weight was interesting. Purdue listed him at 215 as a senior, but it looks like Trice traded some height for speed on the combine. Throw in his long arms and catcher gloves and Trice looks like an NFL angle in shorts, of course you don’t play football in shorts.
40 meter sprint
Time: 4.47
Split of 10 meters: 1.56
Evaluation
To quote Shaq: I owe you an apology. I didn’t really know your game. I thought mid 4.5s would be the best scenario for Trice. I was surprised when 4.47 came on the clock. Speed and availability were two of Trice’s main concerns with the combine. The speed issue has been resolved. He fixed. A team will have to take the plunge to see if it can stay sane, and with a 63.205 pound turn they will be able to run a 4.47.
His 10-yard split wasn’t great, but he was respectable and expected from a long runner like Trice. He’s not the fastest off the line, but when he gets into the press his first job is to make sure the receiver doesn’t get off the line either.
This event elevated Trice from a roll of the dice in the 6th or 7th round to a solid prospect in the middle round. Someone will take a chance on its size and speed, and it will be sooner rather than later.
To jump
Green: 35.5
Long: 1100
Evaluation
Corey can jump horizontally better than vertically. While 35.5 on the vertical jump took him to the bottom of the corner pack, his 10-foot wide jump took him to the top. All in all, they cancel each other out and don’t really hurt or help his cause. A little better vertical could have further cemented his standing as an athlete, but he did what he had to do not to lose ground.
bench press
representatives: 17
Cory has to spend some time in the weight room because he was the second strongest angle on the combine (among those who lifted). Now Trice is a certified big, strong, fast turn. In theory, that power should help him with press coverage on the line and zone coverage when he needs to rally and make a tackle on a receiver.
Again, Trice made a little more money in this event.
General
Cory was expected to have one of the most impressive combine harvesters. Maybe his friends and family expected him to run in the 4.4 second mark, but that was about it. Every evaluation I’ve seen says something like strong at the line of scrimmage, doesn’t have the speed to keep up deep.
I’ve watched him for the past 5 seasons (only way to watch Trice until this season) and he’s got plenty of speed deep, but sometimes he doesn’t trust it and grabs when he doesn’t need to grab. That is quickly fixed in the NFL when a PI turns into a spot foul.
I honestly don’t know what to think of him as a pro prospect. The physical stuff gets him called up mid-round, but you wonder why he wasn’t more productive at Purdue (beyond the fact that he was always hurt up until his 5th season). Maybe it was a plan, maybe it was skill, maybe he’s a guy who needed some time to physically mature in his lanky body?
Hard to say, but after his performance on the combine, an NFL defensive coordinator gets a chance to try and unlock his potential.
|
