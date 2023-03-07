Tony Granato was fired as Wisconsin men’s hockey coach after 5 losing seasons

Tony Granato’s coaching era with the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team, which began nearly seven years ago with hopes of returning to the NCAA elite for a program steeped in tradition, is over.

UW fired Granato Monday after losing five seasons in seven since taking over. The Badgers finished last in the Big Ten Conference this season and 13-23 overall. Michigan swept them out of the league playoffs in the first round last weekend.

Assistant coach Andy Brandt remains with the staff as UW conducts a quest that athletic director Chris McIntosh says was important to get right. Associate head coach Mark Osiecki was let go along with Granato.

Granato was 105-129-16 with the Badgers, the team he played for in the 1980s before embarking on a long pro career.

He was hired from an NHL assistant coaching job in 2016 to replace Mike Eaves after the Badgers won just 12 games in two seasons. He enlisted his brother Don and Osiecki, both also former UW players, as assistants on what then-athletic director Barry Alvarez called a “dream team.”

The dream was never fully realized and the UW program slipped further away from being among the best in the country.

“These are tough decisions, especially when they affect people you care deeply about,” said McIntosh, who also made a coaching change at UW Football this school year by firing Paul Chryst and hiring Luke Fickell.

“The reality is that the programs we’re talking about are bigger than any of us, including me. The expectations we have necessitate making tough decisions.”

Tony Granato was the Big Ten Coach of the Year twice, including just two seasons ago when the Badgers won the conference regular season championship behind Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield and a dynamic offense.

But the 2021-22 season was a disaster by comparison, with Granato taking the blame for not anticipating the departure of key players in the 2021 off-season.

And the Badgers lost their first four games this season, just their third in 60 modern seasons. They were 2-8 to 10 gamestied for the second-worst winning percentage at the time in a modern UW season.

UW split its last three regular season series against Good. 1Minnesota, No. 17Michigan State And No. 10 Penn State but was a distant seventh of seven Big Ten teams with 18 points, 16 behind a tie for fifth place between the Spartans and Nittany Lions.

“There was something we couldn’t get done that we had to do as coaches,” said Granato. “I can be grateful and grateful for my time here. I can tell you how much fun I had. I wish things got better from the winning part of it. But a lot of good things to remember from the experience, and that’s what I’m I’ll take it.”

Attendance has suffered from the team’s results. UW had an average announced attendance of 8,000 for games at the Kohl Center this season, the lowest since 1971-72.

McIntosh, who shot Chryst five games into the football season, said he “didn’t think it was the right thing to disrupt the season” with a mid-season change in men’s hockey coaching. But the writing on the wall was seen a contract changes for Granato last off-season.

Granato, who was paid $600,000 annually, had his five-year contract restructured to reduce the UW buyout and emphasize that the 2022-2023 season was do-or-die for the coach.

The school owes Granato $1 million for breaking the contract without cause before June 30, 2023. The amount of damages would increase by $333,000 on July 1.

“Only at the end of last year did I know we had to win this year,” said Granato. “Losing in the first round of the playoffs, that’s not winning. As a coach, you always know that this is the ultimate way to be judged, by the record and the standings. If it’s not what you expect, that’s always a possibility.”

The contract changes came after former associate head coach Mark Strobel signed a divorce settlement last April that netted him $200,000 in what was called public resignation.

The Badgers had their second worst record of the modern era in 2021/22, 10/24/3. They were highly offensively challenged: their average of 2.05 goals per game was the second worst in modern times.

They lost nine times by four goals or more, the most in the program’s history. The regular season ended with a major stumbling run against arch-rival Minnesota in which host Gophers beat the Badgers 13-0 in two games.

This season started with a sweep by the Badgers at Ohio State and by St. Cloud State in the home opener. UW lost its first 11 Big Ten road games, extending a streak of league records to 21 conference regular season road games before beating Penn State on February 25.

McIntosh and senior associate AD Jason King, who oversees the UW hockey programs, decided last spring to stay with Granato as coach amid growing fan discontent. The decision came after Granato was in public limbo for nearly eight weeks after the season ended, with the administrators saying only that they were evaluating the program.

“As we went through the process of evaluating where we stood and where we need to go after the season, I felt comfortable that Tony deserved the opportunity to take us there,” McIntosh said last April.

The initial coaching staff under Granato received a shake-up after the 2016–17 season, when Don Granato left for an assistant coaching job with the NHL. He is now the coach of the Buffalo Sabers and this season received a contract extension through 2025-2026.

Strobel replaced Don Granato on the UW staff. Brandt joined as an assistant coach after Strobel’s departure.

UW surprised with a quick turnaround under Tony Granato, who was 20-15-1 and the Big Ten Coach of the Year in his first season, 2016-17, and took the Badgers to the conference championship game. They lost to Penn State in two overtime periods and missed the NCAA Tournament.

The next three seasons had losing records, a first for a three-year span in UW’s modern era.

Alvarez hired Granato to an assistant coaching job with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings at a time when the UW program was on the rocks. The Badgers won the 2006 NCAA title and played the 2010 championship game under Eaves, then won the first Big Ten playoff championship in 2014.

But the last two seasons with Eaves as coach, 2014-15 and 2015-16, were 4-26-5 and 8-19-8 respectively.

Granato tracked three coaches who all won NCAA championships with the Badgers. He was recruited by Bob Johnson, played for Jeff Sauer and took over for Eaves.

The Badgers went 10-1-1 in their last 12 Big Ten games to win the 2021 conference regular season championship. However, their first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven seasons was short-lived: UW was upset by Bemidji State in the first round.

The program has experienced more losing seasons than winning seasons over the past 10 seasons. Granato was hired to undo that, but his tenure added to that.

UW has employed only four full-time men’s hockey head coaches in the past 57 seasons; Granato’s seven-year stay was the shortest since John Riley ran the program for three seasons at the dawn of the modern era from 1963.

McIntosh credited Granato, UW’s No. 3 all-time goalscorer with 100 in 152 games from 1983 to 1987, for giving everything he had to the program.

“He’s a great person,” McIntosh said. “He is an incredible Badger. He will always have a place here and will be remembered that way. No one has given more to this program than coach Granato and his staff.

“Ultimately, this program has a history and legacy that holds the highest expectations. And it deserves a chance to consistently return to a championship level.”