Afghanistan hosts three cricket internationals in the UAE

Beekeeping became much more than a hobby as the industry was revived in Afghanistan over the past two decades. For many Afghan farmers, honey became their lifeline.

But with the decline of the Afghan economy, the sweet commodity has become a luxury item as cash-strapped customers focus their spending on basic food and other necessities. And with the Afghani product competing on the shelves with cheaper imports, beekeepers are left with a abundance of honey they cannot sell.

Ghancha Gul has been one of the beneficiaries of the industry’s revival, which apart from providing an additional option for farmers, also provided a viable entrepreneurial career for many women.

Known as the mother of bees, Gul has been practicing her profession for 13 years as a beekeeping owner in the western province of Herat, often dressed in menswear to avoid discrimination as she traveled by motorcycle to deliver honey to local markets.





Business went well for years, she told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi last month. But that was before the Taliban seized power in 2021, triggering a devastating economic crisis that led to skyrocketing inflation and mass unemployment and took a toll on household incomes and their purchasing preferences.

Farmers have also been hit hard by drought and flooding, while soaring prices for food, fuel and fertilizer have sharply increased their operating costs.

“I used to sell between 30 and 40 kilos of honey every month, but now I sell between 10 and 15 kilos, Gul said. Nowadays, she explained, people buy rice and oil instead of buying honey.

Sting of success

Over the past two decades, international efforts have been made to boost the industry as an alternative to poppy cultivation.

The province became one of the centers of the fledgling honey production industry, with about 800 beekeeping companies employing about 3,000 people, about 10 percent of whom were women. Beekeeping businesses have also been prominent in eastern Nangarhar province and southern Helmand and Kandahar provinces.





Seen as an effective way to reduce rural poverty while protecting biodiversity and supporting food security, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization states has continued to boost the industry with training programs and providing start-up kits, including tens of thousands of honeybees, hives and beekeeping suits, to get new farmers up and running.

The Taliban government, which has faced a free-falling economy and a series of environmental disasters that have hit the agricultural sector, has also supported beekeeping.

Last year, the Taliban authorities announced the expansion of the industry with over 400 new beekeeping businesses in Helmand and the establishment of a berry forest in Nangarhar to sustain the local honey bee population.

The effort to build the industry had opened up export markets to countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and India, as well as neighboring Iran and Pakistan. But while honey production has shown resilience to the droughts that have ravaged Afghanistan’s agricultural sector in recent years, the export market has largely dried up, leaving beekeepers to compete with cheaper imports from Pakistan and Iran as they try to sell their product to Afghans.





In Helmand alone, honey production increased significantly last year after a drought-stricken season that saw nearly 40 tonnes of honey produced in the province in 2021, according to the region’s deputy agricultural director, Mawlawi Zainullah Zahid.

In Herat, officials suggested production could nearly double this year to 150 tonnes, even though many beekeepers and honey processors are reducing production as supply increases.

Other provinces have reported similar increases in production in recent years, contributing heavily to the reported 2,150 tons produced nationwide in 2019.

Abundance of honey

Khalil Ahmadi Bahmanesh, a beekeeper in Herat, said half of his harvest from last season is unsold and he cannot compete with imports from Iran.

“While we produce good honey, poor quality Iranian honey saturates the Herat market, Bahmanesh said. Iranian honey is sold at a low price and leads people to question the purchase of our honey.

Mohammad Aref, who started his beekeeping business in Helmands Karukh district over a decade ago with just two beehives, now has more than 400.

He told Radio Azadi last year that his yields had increased by more than 40 percent compared to the previous season, but that he was unable to sell his product despite Iranian competition.

If there are no patrons or customers, we are forced not to invest in the next season, to transfer our capital to another sector or to stop altogether,” said Aref.





Shir Agha, who manages 160 hives in Helmand, says he has more than 3,000 kilograms of honey that he cannot sell.

“There is no sale. There is honey left from last year. There is no market, Agha said. At the same time, we are being punished by the honey from Iran and Pakistan.”

While a kilogram of Afghan honey used to fetch about 1,000 afghans ($11), producers say the same amount of Iranian honey costs only 150 to 400 afghans ($1.70 to $4.50).

Aziz Naseri, who runs a honey shop in Lashkargah, the provincial capital of Helmand, says he has been forced to cut his prices for Afghan honey by half.

People’s economic situation is bad, he said. Looking at them, we sell our honey for 700 afghans ($7.85).”

While Seyyed Masoom Sadat, the head of Herats’ agriculture department, says the province is more than self-sufficient and there is no reason to import honey, international trade rules prevent elimination of competition.

We cannot ban the importation of Iranian honey because of [Afghanistans] membership in the World Trade Organization, he said.

Agriculture officials in the province have said they are working to find suitable markets to boost honey sales.

Based on reports from Radio Azadi correspondents in the region whose names are withheld for security reasons.