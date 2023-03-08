Zack Myers path to NC State football forged through adoption, forgiveness

RALEIGH Zack Myers was in high school when he returned to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the first time since his adoption.

It was hard to miss something he had never known. He was four days old when Deb and Gary Myers traveled 2,600 miles from Prescott, Arizona. They were pulled over for speeding in Texas to start a life together.

But here he was, 12 years later, standing outside the adoption agency with his chosen father; the couple wept softly as they reflected on their journey together.

I’ve always told him that family isn’t blood, it’s love, Gary told USA TODAY Network.

They hung outside the building. Myers wondered how close he would be to his biological mother at that time. They had never met or spoken to each other. Gary put his arm around his son.

This is our life now, he said.

That memory remains a driving force for Myers as he embarks on the next chapter in his life. Last summer, the four-star candidate from Christ School (Asheville, NC) pledged to play football at NC State and signed up to join the 2023 team in early January.

I would always think, what if I hadn’t been adopted, what my life would be like now, Myers told USA TODAY Network. I know my life would be drastically different.

Staring for the right and wrong reasons

Myers, 18, never cared that he came from an unconventional family. His younger brother, Ben, 14, was also adopted. They were happy. It was the world around them that seemed to struggle with the concept.

Myers and his brother are black. Deb and Gary are white.

He never faced blatant racism, but he was always aware of the looks his family would receive at a grocery store or at an athletic event. How people assumed Gary was his coach and not his father. Myers walked a few paces behind his parents, just to avoid the questions that seemed to come with every outing.

I got tired of explaining myself, he said. Like I did something wrong or something. It put me in a weird position because it would feel like it was my fault if people didn’t understand. It clearly had nothing to do with me.

But when Myers discovered sports, those looks would also serve as a compliment. Even at a young age, he was clearly the best athlete on the field. His first word was ball.

Deb laughs as she remembers explaining to a confused 5-year-old Myers that he had to stop scoring so many goals during his soccer games.

It got to the point where it wasn’t fun for the other kids anymore, she said,

They moved from Oregon to Asheville when Myers was in kindergarten, and when he was eight, he qualified for the National Junior Olympics in the long jump. He went on to win an NCISAA state title in the high jump for Christ School in 2022.

He didn’t start playing football until eighth grade when he transferred from Carolina Day to Christ School where he excelled in track, football and basketball.

He was just a super talented kid who worked really hard to get to where he is today, said Christ School coach Chad Walker. But I think he really discovered himself when he was here.

Self discovery

It was only natural that Myers had some questions of his own.

Who do other children resemble their parents? Why do we have different hair? Why do people care?

Some questions were easy to answer. Others were more difficult.

We knew we didn’t have all the answers, Deb said. One of the things we tried to do was connect him with people who could mentor him, not just on the field, but help him grow as a man.

When they first moved to Asheville, Deb, a professor at Mars Hill University, introduced Myers to one of her students, a young black man named Dan Jackson, who played basketball for the Lions. He had long dreadlocks that fell to his shoulders. The next day, Myers wanted his own dreadlocks.

He really looked like my first black role model, Myers said. He took me under his wing, not because I was adopted. He saw me as me. It wasn’t like he taught me how to be black, but he gave me insight into things my parents couldn’t.

It was the same at school. Myers was the only black boy in his class until he transferred to Christ School. It was never a fact that bothered him, but it was normal for him to be attracted to the older kids who looked like him.

I always tried to find as many younger black role models as possible, he said.

When he enrolled in Christ School, he discovered that in Aydan White. When White was a senior, Myers was a freshman. Through his actions on and off the field, White showed Myers the path to success and where it could take him. White committed to NC State where he emerged as a defensive star for the Wolfpack in 2022 and was named a first-team All-ACC defenseman.

As Myers College’s recruiting picked up steam in the summer of 2021, 247Sports ranked him as the 16e best overall player in North Carolina from the class of 2023 it was White who cautiously led him to Raleigh.

If anyone knows anything about Aydan, they know he’s probably the quietest human on the planet, Myers said. So when he gave me advice, I listened to every word twice.

NC State was one of the first Division I programs to take an interest in Myers. That interest never wavered, despite fierce competition from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, and South Carolina.

In his senior high school season, Myers caught 22 passes for 499 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.7 yards per reception. He totaled 13 tackles, grabbed two passes and broke out three more. His ability will be used in secondary for the Wolfpack with the ability to return kicks to special teams.

He met everything we were looking for, said NC State coach Dave Doeren. And we had to work hard to get him.

Forgiveness

Myers believes he will one day be ready to meet his birth mother; to return to Baton Rogue and ask the questions only she can answer.

But for now, he’s content with the conversations he’s been having with her in his mind: letting her know he’s loved and happy. That is forgiven.

You have to love them enough to give them up for adoption in the first place, he said. You have to love them enough to know their life would be better.

Like any freshman, he is slowly adjusting to college life. And ongoing rehabilitation from a knee injury that required surgery has kept him from joining his new team at full strength, although he will be free to play in the coming weeks.

He is overwhelmed and homesick. But the power of family keeps its purpose clear.

My pride for my son has nothing to do with football, Gary said. I am proud of the incredible young man he has become.