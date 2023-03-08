Shapovalov calls for equal pay between professional tennis men and women





Canada’s Denis Shapovalov says the gender gap in professional tennis shouldn’t exist. Shapovalov called for gender equality in his sport in an article on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday. He said he was motivated to advocate for equal pay between men and women after comparing his experience on the ATP Tour with that of his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund, a player on the WTA Tour. “For example, in their Challenger level, they don’t have tournaments with hospitality. They don’t have free accommodation, which is completely normal with the men,” Shapovalov, who is number 30 on the men’s tour, said in a video accompanying the article. “Why is it different? It just doesn’t make sense.” More shocking to Shapovalov was the disparity between prize money on the two tours. The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., recalled a conversation with Bjorklund when he assumed she would earn $7,000 US for entering the main draw of a WTA 250 tournament, the standard for an event of that size on the men’s tour. She explained that she would earn a fraction of that, closer to $1,000. “I’m like ‘what are you talking about? How is that possible?'” Shapovalov said. [Daria Saville]and the stadium was packed and they played for like $1,000 or something to get to the second round. It’s such a small amount. This is a message to tennis. Something has to change.@PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/D0rG4uNIpG —@denis_shapo “It was a crazy intense match, the quality was incredible. “I don’t understand how, how the men who win a game, you get $25,000 whatever and the women win the same game and they get $1,000 and people look at it.” Shapovalov said he wanted to speak out for International Women’s Day on Wednesday. He is the 25th seed at the Indian Wells Masters tournament this week and is scheduled for Friday. WATCH | Shapovalo Eliminated by Fritz at Mexican Open: Shapovalov bounced from Acapulco Open in 2nd round Taylor Fritz of the United States, third seed, defeats the in Richmond Hill, Ont. born Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4 and advance to quarterfinals of Acapulco Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/tennis/denis-shapovalov-equality-pay-tennis-1.6770660 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos