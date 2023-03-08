Fantasy Hockey – Biggest Trade Deadline Winners

This is the second installment of this week’s fantasy hockey rankings, as there was just too much to digest in one sitting. In Monday’s ranking, we only looked at players who had not been traded leading up to the deadline.

This is a look at the players that were traded. At least, the ones with the greatest potential impact on fantasy.

You’ll find that Rasmus Sandin and John Klingberg are missing here. That’s because they were taken out and featured separately with Evan Bouchard as the top three deadline fantasy winners in Part 1 of this week’s rankings look.

Traded forward notes

Timo Meier, W, New Jersey Devils (up one spot to No. 16): They need a game or two to get their timing under control, but Meier scored a goal in his Devils debut on Sunday. Playing with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, this line should be among the most dangerous in the league once it gets to full speed. Unfortunately for anyone without Bratt on their fantasy team, Bratt had already established himself as an everyday starter, so Meier’s arrival doesn’t create a new fantasy addition to this line. Bratt is even the one who participates in the power play with Hughes, Meier, Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton.

Patrick Kane, W, New York Rangers (dropped four spots to No. 73): It’s been six years since Kane and Artemi Panarin shared the ice as one of the NHL’s most dominant duos. Six years is a long time. Let’s give them more than the 24 minutes they’ve been together five-on-five to rediscover their form. Once they’re back in shape, Vincent Trocheck should be taken to the next level by their presence. Either way, Kane’s earned more than two games before we pass judgment on his role. He was in the Rangers’ best power play unit, so that’s a place to build from.

Vladimir Tarasenko, W, New York Rangers (Up 11 spots to No. 84): Think of Tarasenko as an example for Kane’s blueprint for fantasy success. For his first nine games as Ranger, Tarasenko picked up the occasional goal or assist (two of each to be exact), but he wasn’t settled yet. His last three games? Two goals and three assists, despite some losing attempts from the New York side there. With Kane locked up with Trocheck and Panarin, Tarasenko is given time to develop his chemistry with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

Tyler Bertuzzi, W, Boston Bruins (Up 22 spots to No. 139): The third line for the Bruins isn’t as bad a landing spot as it sounds. That said, Bertuzzi will not recapture the fantasy glory he retained for the 2021-2022 season. Bertuzzi takes the place of the injured Taylor Hall for the time being. His advantage might be better if Hall was healthy, but Bertuzzi will have to give his best with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. He also gets a boost from secondary power play time.

Ivan Barbashev, C/W, Vegas Golden Knights (enters top 250 at No. 183): A role on the Golden Knights mainline with Jack Eichel makes Barbashev a clear winner on deadline. The chemistry with Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault builds, and Mark Stone could come into the mix at some point to further elevate the unit. If Barbashev can work his way up to the top power-play unit, he could even become the deadline acquisition with the most goals for his new club.

Jakub Vrana, C/W, St Louis Blues (enters top 250 at number 214): This is a minute-by-minute chance to hit the reset button for one of the top goalscorers in the NHL. Vrana trailed only Auston Matthews in goals per 60 for the previous two NHL seasons combined. His off-ice struggles in Detroit this season removed him from their plans, so this is a chance for redemption. The Blues tried to line him up with Brayden Schenn and fellow newcomer Kasperi Kapanen on Tuesday.

Nino Niederreiter, W, Winnipeg Jets (stable at No. 216): Niederreiter joins a Jets top six already packed with scoring talent and won’t have to compete for his spot with Cole Perfetti on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Early indications are also that Niederreiter will be part of the top power-play unit over Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers, which is another boon to his potential.

Max Domi, C/W, Dallas Stars (just missed top 250): There’s some advantage here with Domi in the mix for what is now a Stars top nine, rather than top six. He doesn’t get top power play time, but secondary seems in the cards. He won’t break into the established top line, but rolling with Tyler Seguin isn’t terrible. At the end of the day, there isn’t as much fantasy potential as Domi had with the Blackhawks, where he’s been the best offensive option this season alongside Patrick Kane.

Michael Granlund, C/W, Pittsburgh Penguins (just missed top 250): If the Penguins don’t try Granlund in the top six soon, there’s no point in this trade. That he’s destined to ride third line with Jeff Carter, given his contract and acquisition costs, is just beyond calculation. The pens could flip public opinion on this trade by letting Granlund ignite one of the scorelines, both falling short of their potential. Granlund even has a history with Jason Zucker on the Wild, so they have a place to start.

Evgenii Dadonov, W, Dallas Stars (just missed top 250): You can copy and paste the general theme of the outlook for Domi here. Top nine, secondary power play and time with Jamie Benn. It’s not a huge advantage, but Dadonov will have his moments.

Jesse Puljujarvi, W, Carolina hurricanes (drops out of the top 250): The Canes have 12 forwards who are in the lineup every game, so Puljujarvi will have a hard time getting into the lineup. If the Canes want to try him out to see if a change of scenery can rev him up, they almost have to do it in a top-six capacity, because that’s where he has potential. But this top six is ​​so good, how do they do it? Demote Seth Jarvis? Martin Necas? It’s hard to imagine a route to relevance for Puljujarvi this season without an injury to a key Canes striker.

Traded defense bills

Jakob Chychrun, D, Ottawa Senators (Up 19 spots to No. 31): What a great landing spot for Chychrun, not just for this season, but for as much as he ends up spending with the Senators. This is a young squad that will allow him to grow as the team’s No. 1 overall defender, with Thomas Chabot as No. 1B and Jake Sanderson also boasting a top couple in his future. Even if Chabot doesn’t relinquish top power this season, the Sens have the attack to support two units and Chychrun will find its way to value.

Dmitry Orlov, D, Boston Bruins (Up 141 spots to No. 96): I’m not going to lie, I never thought Orlov would be a star in Boston. After one game to adjust, Orlov has amassed three goals and six assists in his past four games. He’s a must-grab for fantasy until this streak wears off, which isn’t out of the question considering he’s never been pushed into mainstream fantasy relevance in the past.

Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Carolina Hurricanes (Dropped 52 spots to No. 138): The Hurricanes now have the requisite blue-liner in Gostisbehere to elevate their second power play unit to about as dangerous as the first. He responded to the new environment with a goal in each of his first two games, plus two more assists in the Lightning’s outburst on Sunday. The Hurricanes can also manage his minutes so his responsibility is minimal at five to five, which should distill his production and keep him valuable.

Luke Schenn, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dropped 60 spots to No. 238): Early return suggests Schenn won’t get enough minutes with the Maple Leafs to get the counting stats he needs for fantasy value.

Traded goaltender notes

Joonas Korpisalo, G, Los Angeles Kings (Up 56 spots to No. 112): With a solid first start under his belt for the Kings, Korpisalo likely quickly established a rotation with Pheonix Copley for the crease. But with the way Copley helped somewhat save the Kings season, he will have to stumble to be pushed aside by Korpisalo. With that in mind, the fantasy potential is limited for both of them.

Jonathan Quick, G, Vegas Golden Knights (unranked): The Golden Knights are a great place to groom rope, as evidenced by Adin Hill getting straight into the injured Logan Thompson’s skates without missing a beat. Quick will have no path to regular starts and may not even be in a 50-50 split regardless of whether Thompson returns sooner rather than later. Hill ranks sixth in fantasy points among goaltenders for the past month.