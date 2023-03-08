Top table entertainment at the Nevis Center





The Fort William table tennis season is progressing well and the players continue to produce some very entertaining matches. A recent example of this was a hard-fought match between Alin Popa and John Morrison that swung back and forth, with Alin winning the first and third games and John leveling up in the second and fourth. In the final, Alin fought back again to record a 3-2 victory. Alin played great table tennis and then took on Monte Bleasdale, leading 2-1 after the first three games. Monte, however, managed to regain the next two games, winning 3–2. John Morrison and John Grant also put up a close game, and although the latter recorded a 3-0 victory, he had to fight all the way, as the scores of 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9 suggest. Returning former player Lenka Rozborilova also produced some fine table tennis despite a long break, as evidenced by 3-0 wins over Aileen MacFazdean, William Macleod and Jim Hinchley. Jim did, however, record a 3-2 victory over Aileen, albeit a very close one. The two players were very evenly matched, as Jim narrowly won the decisive fifth game 13-11. Aileen recorded a win of her own as she defeated John Fish 3-1. But all four games were very tight as no player won a game by more than two clear points. John Steel recorded a 3-1 victory beating William Macleod. The Fort’s top two players, John Grant and Monte Bleasdale, were recently involved in another titanic match, the first game itself being a real battle for both players, John eventually beating it 16-14. He then took the second game 11-7 and looked on course for a win, but Monte fought back to make the game 2-2 and then took the honors by taking a commanding lead in the deciding game when, despite a valiant fight back by John, he took the decider 11-8. The club always welcomes new players to join regular Monday night sessions at the Nevis Center in Fort William between 6.45pm and 8.45pm. The first session is free for newcomers.

